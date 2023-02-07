OU basketball needs 'complete focus' heading to Baylor amid losing streak

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser is frustrated with the Sooners’ recent product and is looking to rekindle toughness and grit.
OU is on a five-game losing streak to Big 12 opponents, with its last conference win coming against West Virginia on Jan. 14. During that stretch the Sooners have lost by a combined 87 points to conference opponents, which includes two 20-plus point losses.
Oklahoma (12-11, 2-8 Big 12) returns to action against No. 14 Baylor (17-6, 6-4) at 8 p.m. on Wednesday in Waco. For Moser, the Sooners must find consistent effort to get back on track.
“It has to start with a complete focus and toughness and consistent effort,” Moser said. “It's got to start with a consistent toughness, enthusiastic togetherness and bounce. That’s the message. We've done things in terms of competing and beating some of the best teams. We haven’t played up to that standard despite playing one good game in three weeks.”
For Moser, improving starts with strong play, tough defense and offensive efficiency, all areas that have been lacking during the two-game losing streak. Oklahoma shot 37.3% from the field, 23.8% from 3-point range and committed 16 turnovers against West Virginia.
“I didn't think we got off to a good start again,” Moser said. “Defensively we’re still searching for that, and for whatever reason we have not gotten off to good starts. Sometimes (it’s due) to our offense, and sometimes defensively too. We’re still searching for that.”
Moser’s stretch doesn’t get easier, either, as seven of Oklahoma’s eight contests are against AP Top 25 teams.
Oklahoma’s coach thinks paying attention to crucial, in-game details will be pivotal to the Sooners success moving forward for a potential March Madness bid. According to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi’s projections, the Sooners have dropped outside the last eight teams out of the 68-team NCAA Tournament bubble.
“When it comes to close games that are back and forth, our attention to details is pretty good,” Moser said. “It just seems like when the other team has gotten a bigger separation of late, the leadership and our focus on getting stops and good possessions (hasn’t been there).”
Joe Bamisile earning minutes
Junior guard Joe Bamisile re-entered Oklahoma’s rotation on Saturday following a near month-long hiatus.
Bamisile is averaging 3.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.1 assists this season. Struggling to be consistent, Bamisile last appeared on Dec. 10 against Arkansas before playing mop-up minutes against TCU and later against West Virginia last Saturday.
“The message for Joe — and we've been in constant communication— is his intensity and effort,” Moser said. “... On defense, learning what we're doing, and knowing where we need him to be offensively, and what we're doing with his effort. All three of those areas have been better the last two, three weeks.”
Bamisile however scored 11 points on 5-for-10 shooting in 19 minutes off the bench in his best performance of the season against the Mountaineers.
Moser expects the junior guard to see more minutes moving forward if he can keep up his recent development.
“We knew Joe was going to be in the rotation early against West Virginia,” Moser said. “We feel the same way now. … He does some great things athletically. But I think his effort and his efficiency has really improved the last two weeks, and you'll see him again at Baylor.”
Moser changes starting lineup
Moser inserted sophomore guard Bijan Cortes into the starting lineup over senior forward Jacob Groves on Saturday.
It’s the first time he’s made a change to the starting five since Dec. 6, when sophomore guard C.J. Noland was benched for freshman guard Milos Uzan. Noland has since retained consistent minutes in the lineup, but Uzan has started 15 games in a row and is averaging 26.8 minutes per game.
Moser talked to Groves about the move, and still sees him as an important player for the team’s success moving forward. Groves averaging 7.5 points per game on 43.7% shooting this season.
OU’s coach moved Cortes into the starting rotation seeking a more downhill approach against West Virginia, although unsuccessful.
“I’m just trying to get off to a better start in games,” Moser said. “We’re still searching to get up better start. I talked to Jacob about it, and we still got to get him going … But we could bet on a handful of guys. There's still a lot of work to do and still a lot of basketball left to play.
“We absolutely have to get back to just getting stops and we haven’t been able to do that.”
