OU basketball: Marvin Johnson's surprise heroics help doubted Sooners outlast Oklahoma State

The Oklahoma player few expected to hit a game-winning shot sprinted toward his teammates, who many had given up on, leapt into the air with excitement and embraced his head coach as he proceeded through the handshake line.
Seconds earlier, Marvin Johnson, a redshirt senior guard playing in his first and last game against Oklahoma State in Norman on Saturday, stole an inbound pass and raced up the court to finish with a decisive overtime layup. On the other end, Johnson came up with a final rebound after OSU guard Avery Anderson III heaved an off-balance 3-point attempt.
Prior to overtime, several Sooners fans flooded toward the Lloyd Noble Center’s exit doors, apparently frustrated by the letdown basketball they’ve commonly seen throughout this season. OU had led by as much as 14 in the second half, but once again blew a sizable lead.
With even their own supporters counting the Sooners out, Johnson, who anyone least expected to be an x-factor, sparked an OU team that came into the contest having lost nine of its last 11 games. Behind Johnson, Oklahoma (15-14, 5-11 Big 12) snapped a four-game Bedlam losing streak with a 66-62 overtime victory, defeating its in-state rival Cowboys (13-15, 6-10) for the first time since Feb. 1, 2020.
The hometown hero from Ardmore, who until Saturday had only played more than 20 minutes in a game once this season, logged a season-high 30 minutes and finished with 10 points and a season-high five rebounds. Johnson’s emergence was pivotal in OU proving its doubters wrong and securing a crucial win, keeping its NCAA Tournament hopes alive.
“It means everything to me,” said Johnson, so unassuming of stardom that he tried to exit his postgame press conference early, not knowing there were multiple questions in store. “Growing up in Oklahoma, I always watched the Bedlam game and you either want to go to OU or OSU. Playing in that game and helping my team win is big, and I’ll be able to talk about that forever.”
Previously, Johnson appeared in only eight games and averaged just four and a half minutes during the early parts of the season. Eventually, he fought his way into the rotation and helped the Sooners defeat West Virginia on Jan. 26, scoring six points off the bench.
Three days later, he suffered a high ankle sprain at Auburn and missed the Sooners’ next seven games. Yet, OU coach Porter Moser said Johnson was itching to get back on the floor throughout his rehab process, even with his ankle still swollen. Similarly, Johnson said he wanted to dunk his game-winning layup on Saturday, but decided to play it safe and protect his ankle.
“I’ve seen a lot of guys battle back from injuries but (Johnson) was dedicated,” senior forward Tanner Groves said. “He was in the training room every single day getting his treatment. He was running on the sidelines making sure his ankle was good, checking with the trainer at all times because he wanted to play that bad.”
Johnson remained poised Saturday amid an Oklahoma State 7-0 run in the last 1:32 of regulation and a game-tying alley-oop dunk by OSU center Moussa Cisse led to overtime. The Cowboys outscored Oklahoma 35-25 and also forced eight turnovers in the second half.
With senior guard Elijah Harkless out for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury and freshman guard C.J. Noland out of the lineup with a knee injury suffered in practice earlier this week, Johnson got his opportunity and made it count in the state’s biggest rivalry, scoring four points in overtime.
“He made some big plays,” Moser said. “None bigger than the one on the steal on the out of bounds play and then bringing it up full court.”
Alongside Johnson, senior guard Umoja Gibson added four overtime points of his own and recorded 13 total points while Tanner Groves finished the game with a team-high 14 points on 4-for-10 shooting and 10 rebounds.
Redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire added 13 points on 4-for-10 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds, while junior forward Jacob Groves, who fouled out with 7:28 left in regulation, contributed 10 points.
“A number of guys have to play well for us to win,” Moser said. “We had different moments from a lot of different guys. I thought Tanner got us going in the second half, I thought he really made some good baskets, he had a key drive. Tanner had some toughness plays today.”
While Saturday’s win, thanks to Johnson, is a boost for Oklahoma’s NCAA Tournament chances, it still has a significant hill to climb. The Sooners were not included in ESPN’s latest bracketology update on Friday, but they still have two regular season games and a conference tournament left to prove themselves.
“We needed this, the fans needed this, the student body needed this,” Moser said in a postgame interview on CBS. “You never know, man, that’s why it’s March Madness. You never know what’s going to go on here in the next couple weeks.”
Oklahoma’s trek toward the tournament continues against West Virginia (14-14, 3-12 Big 12) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1. Similar to how Johnson has gritted through challenges this season, OU is looking to fight its way back into tournament contention.
“A dangerous thing in life, always remember,” Moser told the OU BoomSquad after the game, “is when people have heart and passion, when they count you out, that’s a dangerous thing.”
