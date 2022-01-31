OU basketball: Marvin Johnson out for Sooners' matchup with TCU, per report

Redshirt senior guard Marvin Johnson will be unavailable due to an ankle injury for Oklahoma’s matchup against Texas Christian on Monday night, per CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.
Oklahoma's Marvin Johnson (ankle) is OUT for tonight's game against TCU, per Porter Moser. Averages 2.7 PPG.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 31, 2022
Johnson suffered the ailment in the first half of OU’s 86-68 loss to No. 1 Auburn on Saturday. The Ardmore native was later ruled out and did not return to action.
The Eastern Illinois transfer averages 2.7 points per game on 37.5 percent shooting off the bench. He also averages 5.9 minutes per game and 1.5 rebounds per game this season.
Johnson made 22 starts for the Panthers last season before transferring to Oklahoma. The Sooners tips off with TCU at 8 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN2.
