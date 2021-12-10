OU basketball: Madi Williams nails clutch 3, Sooners rally around injured Ana Llanusa for overtime upset of BYU

Down one point with 1:10 left in overtime, senior forward Madi Williams held the ball with no one around her.
Seeing an opportunity, the Fort Worth native fired from 3-point range. Her shot rainbowed in the air and went straight into the basket, giving OU its most crucial bucket of the night.
𝗙𝗘𝗘𝗗. 𝗠𝗔𝗗𝗜. 𝗪𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗜𝗔𝗠𝗦.@madi_wms FOR THREEEEEEEE AND THE SOONERS LEAD!!!OU 93, #16 BYU 91 | 1:10 OT pic.twitter.com/VWIub8Io5O— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) December 11, 2021
Her vital 3-pointer continued what became an 11-0 run to end the game. After a back-and-forth contest, Oklahoma (9-1) was dominant to close out a statement 99-91 victory over No. 16 BYU (8-1) in overtime.
“I’m almost speechless,” said head coach Jennie Baranczyk after the game. “I couldn’t be more proud of our team. It was definitely a great performance.”
The Sooners spent most of the first half playing catch-up. Over the first and second quarters, OU shot just 29 percent from the field. A buzzer-beater from redshirt senior guard Ana Llanusa prevented OU from going into the second quarter down double digits. Struggling, the Sooners were down by 10 points three times throughout the first half.
Oklahoma crept back into the game in the second quarter, but tragedy struck with just over three minutes remaining before halftime. Llanusa, one of OU’s best players, went down with a leg injury. After missing the entire 2020-21 season with a back injury, and after battling multiple injuries before then, Llanusa was subdued again and did not return to the game.
It was a scary moment for a player who has already dealt with much adversity in her college career. Baranczyk could only watch from the baseline as Llanusa was carried off the court with extensive help.
“I don’t have an answer,” said Baranczyk when asked about the injury’s severity. “We’re gonna hope for the best. We’re gonna pray for the best. It’s really unfortunate.”
Oklahoma went into halftime down four points, but was motivated to continue battling.
“With (Llanusa) going down, we just needed a little spark of energy,” Williams said. “I kept telling (the team), ‘We’re good. We’re built for this.’ We came out with fire.”
Oklahoma returned from its locker room guns blazing. With 7:46 left in the third quarter, junior guard Kennady Tucker, Llanusa’s replacement, made a layup to give OU a 44-43 lead and the tables turned. The Sooners gained a lead and fought to keep it, determined to win for Llanusa.
Sophomore forward Skylar Vann drained a 3 with 4:54 remaining in the third, sending the Lloyd Noble Center crowd to its feet as OU led 53-45. Freshman guard Kelbie Washington gave her an emphatic celebratory shove afterward as BYU called timeout. It was one of many moments the Sooners used to keep their energy and spirits high when they needed to.
.@skyvannatic for THREEEEEE and the LNC responds‼️📺 | https://t.co/DjwAGPtTZq📊 | https://t.co/ADtYbo2HdIOU 53, #16 BYU 45 | 4:44 3Q pic.twitter.com/vvmEgUplNS— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) December 11, 2021
“We really played together in the second half,” Baranczyk said. “We haven't had a lot of games where we've been down at the beginning… we just continued to play and chip away.”
The Cougars continued to fight in the fourth quarter as the Sooners desperately clung to their lead. With 1:09 left in regulation, the Cougars’ Tegan Graham made a 3 to put BYU on top 83-81, its first lead of the quarter. OU responded with a Vann layup to tie the game. BYU could not win in the final seconds and after a wild four quarters, there would be five more minutes of overtime to play.
“We were ready for the game to be over,” Williams said. “We were ready to win at that point. We just had to finish it. We knew that’s what we had to do.”
After a back-and-forth overtime, sophomore guard Neveah Tot made a layup before Williams made that ever-important 3 to give OU the lead. The Sooners didn’t look back, and held the Cougars scoreless over the final 2:47 of play to close out their biggest win of the season.
The entire team rallied in Llanusa’s absence, but Williams stepped up the most. She finished with a double-double, leading all Sooners with 25 points, 14 rebounds and four assists. At game’s end, she made it absolutely clear who OU was playing for.
“We were able to come together and finish out the game for (Llanusa),” Williams said. “It was a good win, and we feel good. We know that we still have work to be done, but we're ready for the fight and we're ready for the rest of the season.”
The Sooners’ win streak now stands at six games, and OU will have 11 days off before facing Utah (6-2) at 6 p.m on Dec. 21 in Norman on Bally Sports Oklahoma.
