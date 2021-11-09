OU basketball: Madi Williams makes preseason watch list for Naismith Women's College Player of the Year Trophy

Senior Oklahoma forward Madi Williams was named to the preseason watch list for the Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year Trophy on Wednesday.
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙗𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙗𝙚𝙨𝙩.@madi_wms has been named to the @NaismithTrophy preseason watch list!🔗 » https://t.co/J4oyrYlC6t#Sooners x #ONE pic.twitter.com/nHgyFH9S5y— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) November 9, 2021
The award annually honors the most outstanding men’s and women’s basketball players who achieve tremendous on-court success.
Williams led the Sooners in scoring last year, averaging 20 points per game. She also holds the program record for points in a single game, as she notched a career high 45 against West Virginia last season.
Ahead of the 2021 season, Williams was previously named to the Cheryl Miller Award watch list and the preseason All-Big 12 team. Last season, Williams was a unanimous first-team All-Big 12 selection. In addition to leading Oklahoma in scoring, she was also second on the team in rebounds and assists.
Williams and the Sooners begin their season tonight on the road, as they face South Dakota at 7 p.m. The Coyotes are currently on a 20 game home winning streak.
