OU basketball: Madi Williams eclipses 2,000 career points in Sooners' victory over Southern University

Just over a month after watching teammate Taylor Robertson reach the 2,000 career point mark, Madi Williams was ready to make history herself.
The Oklahoma senior entered Sunday’s contest against Southern University just eight points shy of the milestone and took just a quarter and a half to reach it. Williams ultimately racked up 14 points and helped propel the Sooners (9-1) to a 76-50 win over the Jaguars (3-8), their sixth consecutive win.
“I don’t think people understand how unique it is, especially when it's happened already this year,” OU coach Jennie Baranczyk said of the feat. “What makes Madi so unique is her consistency on a daily basis. That’s what gets you to milestones like that.”
“I think she’d trade every point to win every game… (and) to have somebody (who) can score at that level but still is the consummate team player, that’s what makes her so special but that’s also what makes her a winner and the people around her better. She’s the tone setter for us every day.”
Williams accomplished the feat on a second quarter in-bounds pass from Robertson, on which she took advantage of a size discrepancy and pivoted around her defender for a layup.
𝗠𝗔𝗗𝗜 𝟮𝗞The bucket that got Madi into the 2,000-point club! #Sooners x @madi_wms pic.twitter.com/bdjBGKdzL2— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) December 18, 2022
Williams was honored both during and after the game for her accomplishment, as she became just the eighth Sooner all time to reach the mark. The Fort Worth native shot 7-of-13 from the field in her 14-point performance.
Williams and Robertson are the only pair of teammates nationally to both eclipse 2,000 points as well as the only pair of Sooners teammates to ever achieve the accomplishment. Williams’ efforts Sunday weren’t exclusive to scoring, either, as she also dished four assists and pulled down a team-high three offensive rebounds.
“It’s been a blast being able to play for a great program with great teammates and great coaches,” Williams said. “They put me in the best position I can be in to get to where I’m at.”
Full court pressure troubles Sooners
OU got off to a slow start Sunday, in part due to the full-court pressure applied by Southern from the opening tip.
Oklahoma committed eight turnovers in the first quarter, which Southern scored seven of its first 19 points off of. The lack of ball control led OU to a slim 20-19 advantage after the first quarter.
“I think we could’ve handled it a little better than we did,” Baranczyk said of Southern’s pressure. “We can definitely give Southern credit for their defensive intensity, they turn other teams over quite a bit… but we just needed to handle (the press) a little bit better.”
Though the Sooners adjusted to the pressure and turned the ball over just nine times in the second half, turnovers still prove to be a weakness for OU.
OU currently averages the second most turnovers per game in the Big 12 behind Texas. Of the 11 Sooners to play double digit minutes Sunday, Robertson was the only one who finished without a turnover.
“We shot 50%, we just turned the ball over way too much,” Baranczyk said. “Some of that is a little bit of hesitation, some of it was over passing, and some of it is just we need to be more focused from the start.”
Defense picks up slack
Following its slow start, OU took control of the last three quarters mainly due to its defensive effort.
After surrendering a 3-pointer in the opening seconds of the second quarter, the Sooners defense tightened up to allow just six points the remainder of the half.
The Sooners’ paint presence was key to their defensive effort, as OU allowed just 14 points in the paint and 11 offensive rebounds. Senior forward Liz Scott dominated the paint with three blocks and 10 rebounds.
“I’m starting to learn how to play defense without fouling,” Scott said. “That definitely has a big impact on my defensive game.”
Next, OU will battle Florida in the Jumpman Invitational at 8:30 pm CT on Dec. 21 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“If we can (continue) with the defense… (and) rebounding we’ve had in these last few games,” Baranczyk said, “you give yourself a much better shot than thinking you’re gonna out-shoot other people.”
