OU basketball left out of NIT, CBI after missing NCAA Tournament for 2nd consecutive season

OU basketball's season has officially ended after it wasn't selected for the NIT or CBI tournaments on Sunday night.
The Sooners, who missed the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season, finished the year with a 15-17 record under second-year coach Porter Moser. OU finished with a losing record for the first time since 2016-17 and the fifth time since 1980-81.
2023 marked only the seventh time since 1980 that Oklahoma hasn't made a postseason appearance.
In Moser's first season, OU was one of the last four teams left off the NCAA Tournament bracket and received a No. 1 seed for the NIT, where they fell in the second round to St. Bonaventure.
On Monday, the Sooners had their first transfer portal entry in freshman guard Benny Schroeder.
In 2023, OU returns freshmen duo Milos Uzan and Otega Oweh, who made a combined 33 starts this season. The Sooners also gains incoming four-stars Kaden Cooper and Jakolb Cole.
But with the departure of starting forward Tanner Groves, and the possible exits of Jacob Groves, Jalen Hill and Grant Sherfield should they elect to not use an extra season due to COVID-19, Moser will likely have to put in work in the transfer portal.
With the season over, Moser and OU will look to improve the roster after back-to-back disappointing finishes.
