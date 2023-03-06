OU basketball leads conference with 5 All-Big 12 honors

Five Sooners were awarded All-Big 12 honors on Monday, which led the conference.
Senior forward Madi Williams was unanimously selected to the All-Big 12’s first team for the second consecutive season. Fellow starting guards Taylor Robertson and Ana Llanusa were named to the second team.
Oklahoma had a league-high 5️⃣ players collect Big 12 honors Monday! @madi_wms - All-Big 12 First Team@skyvannatic - 6th Player Award, All-Big 12 HM@T_Rob30 - All-Big 12 Second Team@ana_llanusa - All-Big 12 Second Team@BCCulliton - All-Freshman Teamhttps://t.co/Rf4Ydo6NDs— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) March 6, 2023
Additionally, junior Skylar Vann was named Big 12 Sixth Player of the Year for the second season in a row, and freshman forward Beatrice Culliton was named to the All-Freshman Team.
Williams leads the Sooners averaging 15.7 points along with 5.8 rebounds per game this season.
Llanusa and Robertson are averaging 12.3 and 11.5 points, respectively, this season, in addition to being two of the Sooners’ top-three assist leaders.
Vann averaged 11.1 points and a team-high 6.9 rebounds per game off the bench for the Sooners. Freshman Beatrice Culliton rounded up the Sooners’ awards as she was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team. Culliton’s freshman slate included four points and 2.9 rebounds per game.
Iowa State's Ashley Joens, sister of OU's Aubrey Joens, and Texas's Vic Schaefer took home player of the year and coach of the year, respectively.
OU returns to action against the winner of Kansas-TCU at the Big 12 Tournament at 5 p.m. on Friday in Kansas City.
This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.