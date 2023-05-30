OU basketball lands Jalon Moore, a small forward transfer from Georgia Tech

OU landed a commitment from former Georgia Tech small forward Jalon Moore on Tuesday.
New Path. Same Goal. pic.twitter.com/Qit7pXejsI— Jalon Moore (@jalonmoore3) May 30, 2023
Moore, who has two years of eligibility left, averaged 7.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season before entering the transfer portal on May 11.
The Birmingham, Alabama, native started 15 games for the Yellowjackets last season and entered the portal due to uncertainty about his role on new coach Damon Stoudamire's team, Moore's AAU coach told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Moore, a three-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class, was rated the No. 44 small forward nationally and No. 4 player in Alabama.
The Sooners now have one remaining scholarship spot.
