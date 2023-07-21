OU basketball lands commitment from 2024 3-star guard Dayton Forsythe

Oklahoma landed a commitment from 2024 three-star point guard Dayton Forsythe, its first commit of the 2024 cycle.
I’M STAYING HOME‼️Thank God for his grace & blessings + my Family/Friends for their Love. Thanks to my HS/AAU Coaches, teammates & trainer for pushing me. Also Dale Sch./Community for the support. Finally, Coach Moser/staff for believing in me ⭕️🙌#BoomerSooner #DreamComeTrue pic.twitter.com/bwwkDuF1jq— Dayton Forsythe (@ForsytheDayton) July 20, 2023
Forsythe helped lead Dale High School to a 32-0 record and class 2A State Championship in 2023. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is touted as the No. 1 point guard in Oklahoma and No. 28 nationally in the class of 2024, per On3's rankings.
The Shawnee, Oklahoma, native chose the Sooners over offers from in-state rival Oklahoma State as well as Villanova and Wichita State.