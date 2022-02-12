OU basketball: Jordan Goldwire's last-second miss seals Sooners' 21st straight road loss at Kansas

With eight seconds remaining on the game clock, Jordan Goldwire stood atop the 3-point line and surveyed his options.
The redshirt senior guard, who had scored 10 of Oklahoma’s last 12 points at that point, drove to his left while flanked by Kansas forward KJ Adams Jr. Goldwire stepped back and floated up a potential game-tying jump shot at the buzzer that would’ve extended play into overtime.
But Goldwire’s shot clanked off the front of the rim and out of rebounding reach for leaping junior forward Jalen Hill, as Oklahoma (14-11, 4-8 Big 12) fell to No. 8 Kansas (20-4, 9-2) 71-69, dropping its 21st straight game against the Jayhawks in Lawrence. OU’s last win at Allen Fieldhouse came on Feb. 17, 1993, when the Billy Tubbs-led Sooners defeated the Jayhawks 80-77.
The Sooners gave the Jayhawks a tough fight but were unable to finish, which has been a recurring struggle for OU all season. The loss to the Jayhawks is particularly disheartening for Oklahoma, which could’ve built on its upset of No. 9 Texas Tech on Feb. 9 with a monumental road win.
“I thought Jordan Goldwire did so much to help us play to win,” OU coach Porter Moser said of the final play of the game. “Obviously, we’d like to attack the rim and get him in a scramble situation… we definitely wanted to go downhill a little bit more.”
Goldwire finished the game with a career-high 20 points on 9-for-16 shooting, including a clutch 3-pointer from the midcourt logo with 24 seconds left to cut it to a one-possession game. The Norcross, Georgia native played 37 minutes, the most he’s played since Jan. 1 against Kansas State.
𝑩𝒂𝒕𝒕𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒈 💪📺 CBS | https://t.co/5LpdTq8ypR pic.twitter.com/rkNqUDeItU— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 12, 2022
Despite holding a 34-31 advantage at halftime, the Sooners’ offensive woes, including a stretch of nearly seven scoreless minutes late in the second half, proved detrimental. OU was outscored by KU 19-12 in the last 10 minutes of the game and the Sooners turned the ball over four times during that stretch.
“We just stopped moving,” Hill said. “We’ve just got to find ways to put the ball in the basket, keep moving, and make plays for others.”
Outside of Goldwire, the Sooners were led by a balanced scoring attack. Senior forward Tanner Groves was on a mission, dropping 19 points with four 3-pointers and aiming to avenge his loss to the Jayhawks in the NCAA tournament during his time at Eastern Washington. Groves previously scored just eight points against Kansas earlier this season in Norman.
Additionally, Senior guard Elijah Harkless scored 12 points and recorded a rousing block on 6-foot-8 Lightfoot, while Hill added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Notably, senior guard Umoja Gibson, who scored 30 points in OU’s upset win over No. 9 Texas Tech on Feb. 9, finished the game with zero points in 20 minutes. The Waco native attempted a season-low two shots and fouled out of the game. Kansas coach Bill Self mentioned Friday that limiting Gibson was a huge part of his team’s gameplan.
“They were all over him,” Moser said. “I thought (Gibson) did a great job early of creating some shots for some other guys, he was really not pressing, and then obviously he got in foul trouble.”
“He’s such a big part of what we’re doing, they did a nice job… they didn’t give him a chance to breathe. That’s what happens when you’ve got a weapon like that, it did open up some other things for some other guys. That’s not in the box score… everything opened up because they were so (focused) on him.”
The Jayhawks were led by forward Jalen Wilson, who scored 22 points on 8-for-12 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds. Guard Christian Braun spearheaded the charge for Kansas late, scoring 13 of his 18 points in the second half.
Braun previously scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half to beat the Sooners on Jan. 18. OU held the Big 12’s leading scorer, guard Ochai Agbaji, to just 11 points on 3-for-12 shooting, but couldn’t contain his sidekick Braun.
Entering Saturday’s contest, Oklahoma stood as a No. 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN’s bracketology. While the loss hurts, the Sooners have another opportunity to build their resume when they take on No. 20 Texas at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15 in Norman on ESPN2.
“We’ve just got to keep this in our gut,” Hill said. “Keep this feeling going into this Texas game with the will to win, and if we can just play great on offense and great on defense, we can beat any team that we want to.”
