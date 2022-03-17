OU basketball: Jordan Goldwire resilient, Porter Moser motivating Sooners ahead of St. Bonaventure NIT matchup

Jordan Goldwire was deflated without one of his best friends by his side on the court.
When senior guard Elijah Harkless announced a season-ending knee injury the news affected more Sooners than himself.
Perhaps most impacted was his pal Goldwire, who fought in a blowout loss to Iowa State on Feb. 19, just two days after the Sooners learned they would be without Harkless, scoring 15 points. Three days later, though, the senior guard played his worst game of the year at Texas Tech, scoring just two points on 1-for-7 shooting from the field in 28 minutes.
After that performance, Harkless emphasized to Goldwire that he needed to fill his vacant role as a vocal leader. That message clicked with the Norcross, Georgia, native, who has led OU to five wins in its last six games. Goldwire has scored in double figures in all five of the wins, has 26 assists in that span, and his leadership has paid dividends.
Goldwire pushed himself to the edge, having to receive oxygen for cramping in Oklahoma’s loss to Texas Tech. He then sprained his ankle in the win over Missouri State, but says he plans to play in the Sooners’ next matchup.
“It kind of started in Kansas City,” senior forward Tanner Groves said. “(Goldwire’s) showing the rest of these young guys that he's cramping incredibly bad, his legs are to the point where he could barely play, but he's showing the rest of these guys that we need him on the court and he can be out there for us.
“I think that's a big statement to the younger guys on the bench watching and seeing the position that he's in right now, and I think that's big time for us.”
After the Sooners missed the cut for the NCAA Tournament, Goldwire had a similar conversation with senior guard Umoja Gibson that has helped fuel what they hope is a run through the National Invitation Tournament. That run began with a 89-72 win over Missouri State in which Gibson and Goldwire scored 28 and 15 points, respectively, and Goldwire dished eight assists.
Next up is St. Bonaventure at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 20 in Norman. If the Sooners move past the Bonnies, they will play the winner of North Texas and Virginia before potentially going to New York for the semifinals.
“Obviously we're not in the position that we want to be in,” Goldwire said. “But we still get a chance to keep lacing them up. These are our last games together, so I just want to make the most of this. I think that's definitely still a factor now.”
Falling just short of the tournament field has motivated the entire roster in different ways. For Goldwire, redshirt senior guard Marvin Johnson and redshirt senior forward Ethan Chargois, it’s their final collegiate run. The rest of the Sooners have eligibility remaining, and intend to use the perceived NCAA Tournament snub as motivation for their upcoming season.
Players and coaches alike have expressed a burning desire to prove the NCAA Tournament selection committee made the wrong decision. Despite the seemingly endless reasons to want to win, OU coach Porter Moser is determined to provide his players with every possible ounce of motivation.
Moser ordered a sizable posterboard of the NIT bracket. In the same manner that teams in the NCAA Tournament get to place their school name on the board when they win, his players — who don’t know that it’s on the way — will do the same when it arrives in Norman on Friday.
“You want that mentality of win and advance,” Moser said. “Put your name on there, win and advance. It's a bracket and you want that in their head, and that's why that's why we made our own. The other one was provided, but we made our own because I want them to get that.
“I want to try to get every benefit I can out of this. Any experience, any benefit I can get out of this. I'm going to get out of it.”
A benefit of Moser’s coaching experience is familiarity with both of Oklahoma’s NIT opponents thus far. Dana Ford, who played for Moser at Illinois State, led Missouri State against the Sooners in round one of the NIT.
Moser is also friends with St. Bonaventure’s coach, Mark Schmidt. Steve Watson, now the athletic director at Loyola Chicago, previously hired Schmidt at St. Bonaventure.
“I think he's one of the best coaches, the country’s under heralded,” Moser said. “I mean, what he's done there, year in and year out at (St.) Bonaventure is just truly a phenomenal job.”
The Bonnies lean on their veteran starting five for the bulk of their minutes. Led by Jalen Adaway, who averages 16.1 points per game and six rebounds per game, St. Bonaventure upset No. 4 Colorado 76-68 in Boulder in the first round of the NIT.
While the Sooners are taking every opponent seriously, helped by Moser’s familiarity, they do find relief to finally be out of Big 12 play.
“No disrespect to Missouri State, but there's a big time difference between playing Big 12 games and playing any other teams,” Groves said. “Most of the Big 12 games we're playing are in the 60s and against some of these other teams… I'm guessing that our games will probably be in the 70s.
“It helped motivate a lot of our guys that we can score the basketball and we're gonna need to be able to do that moving forward.”
Not every takeaway from the Missouri State victory was a positive one, most notably, the 41 points OU allowed in the first half, tied for the fourth most points the Sooners have allowed in any half all season.
However, with confidence in hand, Goldwire at the helm and motivation in spades, Oklahoma has its sights set on a trip to Madison Square Garden for the NIT finals after defending its home court, one game at a time.
“Even though it’s not the real tournament, it’s still a big accomplishment.” Goldwire said. “Having a chance to win and get to New York, what better way to go out?”
