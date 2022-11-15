OU basketball: Joe Bamisile's spark off bench, hot 3-point shooting helps Sooners defeat UNC-Wilmington 74-53

Oklahoma (2-1) earned its second consecutive victory with a 74-53 win against UNC-Wilmington (1-2) on Tuesday in Norman.
Junior guard Joe Bamisile led the Sooners with 15 points off the bench, marking the first time he’s hit double figures at OU. The George Washington transfer went 5-for-8 from the field, adding two rebounds in 15 minutes. His performance against the Seahawks is an improvement off his first two outings, where he combined to shoot 3-for-10.
Bamisile immediately made an impact upon entering the game, scoring seven points in his first two minutes on the floor. His highlight moment came when freshman guard Milos Uzan launched a full-court pass his way before he threw down a dunk with 11 minutes left in the first half.
Bamisile’s 15 points are the most by any OU bench player this season. His five made baskets and three 3-pointers led all Sooners against the Seahawks.
As a team, OU outrebounded UNCW 36-26 and recorded 19 assists to UNCW’s four. The Sooners shot a season-high 53% from the field, holding the Seahawks to just 36% shooting.
Sooners let it fly from range
OU had its best night from behind the arc so far this season, shooting 43% with 10 made attempts. Bamisile, senior guard Grant Sherfield and sophomore guard C.J. Noland all recorded multiple 3-pointers, with Noland’s three 3s tying Bamisile for most amongst OU players.
The Sooners started the game with 12 quick points off four made 3-pointers, ending the first half with seven. OU heavily leaned on its 3-point shooting in the first 20 minutes, with 15 of its 26 first-half attempts coming from behind the arc.
The Sooners were less efficient from 3-point range in the second half, going 3-for-8. Yet, those three 3-pointers were still enough for OU to surpass the eight it made in its first three games combined.
OU’s guard duo makes impact
Head coach Porter Moser saw an impressive outing from both his starting guards against the Seahawks.
Sherfield and Noland combined for 26 points, with Sherfield scoring 15 and Noland scoring 11. Noland shot 4-for-7 from the field, while Sherfield shot 5-for-13 with a team-high six assists.
Noland got the Sooners off to a fast start with two 3-pointers in the first three minutes, later adding his third in the second half. Sherfield produced 12 of his 15 points in the second half, with his highlight coming on a four-point play with 16:27 left.
Sherfield, who earned preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year honors, has scored double-digit points in all three of OU’s games this season. Meanwhile, Noland’s 11 points are a career-high.
The Sooners will take the floor next at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 in Norman to face South Alabama (1-1) on ESPN+. It’s OU’s last game before heading to Orlando to play in the ESPN Events Invitational against Nebraska on Nov. 24.
