OU basketball: Jennie Baranczyk, Sooners sign quartet of 2022 commits on 1st day of early signing period

On the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period, Oklahoma officially signed its first four commitments in head coach Jennie Baranczyk’s tenure.
Here’s a breakdown of each 2022 signee:
Kayla Cooper
Cooper, a 5-foot-9 guard from Plano, Texas, earned first-team All-District honors after the 2020-21 season. She was also named to an All-Regional team by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
“She has a niche at the point guard position to get the ball to the right people… and a great stroke from three that will continue to allow us to stretch defenses,” Baranczyk said. “Kayla has the ability to be a great defender with her… uncanny instincts on that side of the ball.”
In addition to her basketball honors, Cooper received Academic All-District honors in 2019 and 2020. Cooper committed to the Sooners on June 2 over offers from Texas A&M and Tulane.
“Kayla brings a solid understanding of the game,” Baranczyk said. “And the knowledge of the style of play that is Oklahoma basketball."
🗣 COOOOOP ✍️Just added another piece of the puzzle in @Coopk24! Sooner Nation show her some ❤️ #Sooners x #ONE pic.twitter.com/keVWI3z6xh— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) November 10, 2021
Kiersten Johnson
Johnson, a 6-foot-3 forward from Carrollton, Texas, is ranked as the No. 61 player in the country by the All Star Girls Report. She has also received an Elite 150 ranking from Prospectsnation.com.
“Kiersten is the truest version of a versatile player,” Baranczyk said. “She has the ability to grab a rebound and handle the ball in transition… which will help push the up-tempo style of play we have at Oklahoma. She has a solid shot from distance… which is a great advantage.”
Johnson is ranked as a four-star recruit by ESPN and led Duncanville High School to a semifinal appearance in the Texas state tournament last season. She received 13 offers, and committed to the Sooners on Nov. 1 over teams like Texas, Kansas, North Carolina, Kentucky and Mississippi State.
“(Johnson) is nowhere close to peaking as a basketball player,” Baranczyk said. “And we are excited to have the opportunity to help her grow at OU.”
📝📝📝Signed, sealed and delivered…KJ is a Sooner! #ONE x @kierstenjohnso pic.twitter.com/tTHMguIip5— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) November 10, 2021
Reyna Scott
Scott, a 5-foot-9 point guard from Brooklyn, New York, was a part of SLAAM Basketball’s Top 20 recruits for 2022. She has also received Adidas All-American and All-Girls Catholic High School Athletic Association honors.
“Reyna is one of the most versatile scorers from the circuit this summer,” Baranczyk said. “Her ability to score at all three levels is rare as a high school player. She makes it look effortless.” Her shot-making ability will open up others on the floor… while allowing her to show her creativity as a basketball player.”
During her career at Nazareth High School, Scott has averaged 14.9 points, eight rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.3 steals per game. She chose the Sooners on Nov. 5 over offers from St. John’s and James Madison.
“Her shot-making ability will open up others on the floor,” Baranczyk said. “While allowing her to show her creativity as a basketball player.”
Sooner State of Mind 🗽 Reyna Scott is signed and officially coming to Norman from the Big Apple 🍎 #Sooners x #ONE pic.twitter.com/fLP5MDE8C3— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) November 10, 2021
Beatrice Culliton
Culliton, a 6-foot-3 center from Overland Park, Kansas, is ranked as the No. 96 player in the country by ESPN. She has received first-team All-State honors twice and was a finalist in 2021 for the DiRenna Award, honoring the top women’s basketball player in Kansas.
“She is a strong physical presence and has a passion for doing the ‘dirty work,’” Baranczyk said. “Beatrice is a dependable rebounder… with a great motor for an interior player.”
Baranczyk offered Culliton a scholarship as Drake’s head coach in July 2019. In total, Culliton received 22 offers and committed to the Sooners on June 16. She chose OU over schools like Texas Tech, Iowa State, Missouri, Kansas State and Oklahoma State.
“Beatrice will automatically add to our versatility at the post position,” Baranczyk said. “She will be an attribute on the offensive end by being a post that is hard to guard.”
Ending the day on a high note 🎶 @BCCulliton chooses the 🔴⚪️ and is 4️⃣0️⃣5️⃣ bound ✍️📝#Sooners x #ONE pic.twitter.com/cjua9aZYLG— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) November 11, 2021
