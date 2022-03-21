OU basketball: Jennie Baranczyk, Sooners' season of learning ends with loss to Notre Dame; hope of 'being ready in the moment' next time prevails

The Sooners’ season fell apart at the worst possible time.
No. 4-seeded Oklahoma (25-9) suffered a crushing 108-64 loss to No. 5-seeded Notre Dame (24-8) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday in Norman. The loss was OU’s largest of the season and tied the biggest defeat by a No. 4 seed in tournament history.
The loss seemed to summarize OU as a whole — a team that exceeded expectations in some games but couldn’t put all its pieces together in its first year under new coach Jennie Baranczyk. The hope moving forward is that with another year of development and largely the same roster, the Sooners can be ready for the brightest lights next season.
“We’ve had a lot of learning moments throughout the season,” Baranczyk said postgame. “Those learning moments, you usually get them in a few years. This all happened in one season.”
Left out of the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 Poll, OU surprised many when it competed with then-No. 9 Oregon on Nov. 20, only to lose 98-93 after giving up 38 points in the fourth quarter. Then, the Sooners earned their first top-25 win, defeating then-No. 16 BYU 99-91 in overtime on Dec. 10.
Later, Oklahoma climbed to first place in the Big 12 standings after defeating teams like Baylor and Texas, even sweeping the former. But, four losses in the Sooners’ final seven conference games meant they finished fourth. In the Big 12 Tournament, the Sooners won a game for the first time in six years but lost to Baylor 91-76 in the semifinals.
On Monday, OU had the chance to advance to its first Sweet 16 in nine years. But the Sooners failed to rise to the occasion.
“We started to compete with Oregon, and then we didn’t know what to do with it,” Baranczyk said. “Then, we had to figure out how we're supposed to win the conference, and we didn’t show up. The moment gets big.
“Part of it is being ready in the moment, and we didn't have us ready in the moment.”
After taking a 7-5 lead in the first quarter, the game quickly deteriorated for the Sooners. A 30-5 run gave the Fighting Irish a 35-12 lead before the second quarter. From there, it was smooth sailing for Notre Dame, which ended up winning by 44 points.
OU’s offense, ranking third nationally at 83.3 points per game coming into Monday, was largely limited, shooting 32 percent from the field. Only senior guard Taylor Robertson was able to produce much throughout the game, scoring 19 points with four 3-pointers.
On defense, OU allowed four Fighting Irish players to score double-digits, including three over 20 points. Notre Dame’s Dara Mabrey was a particular thorn in the Sooners’ side, scoring 29 points with seven 3-pointers.
“I feel like maybe we just weren't as locked in together,” said senior forward Madi Williams, who was held to nine points on 4-for-8 shooting. “We probably were locked in individually, but as a team, we couldn't figure out how to get connected enough.”
Despite the loss, the 2021-22 season was largely successful. The Sooners finished with their best record since the 2009-10 season and won games in the Big 12 and NCAA Tournaments for the first time since 2016 and 2017, respectively. Both wins were the first of each kind for every OU player.
But, as Baranczyk said, the Sooners just weren’t ready for the brightest of spotlights. Except for senior guard Ana Llanusa, who suffered a season-ending leg injury on Dec. 10 against BYU, every OU player competed in their first NCAA Tournament. Baranczyk took over a team largely foreign to vast amounts of success. When that success came in waves, the Sooners didn’t navigate all the way through.
Baranczyk, who achieved her first NCAA Tournament win as a head coach last Saturday against IUPUI, hopes Monday’s game propels OU to be more prepared the next time the tournament comes around.
“We'll learn a lot about ourselves in the next 24 and 48 hours,” Baranczyk said. “If we can learn some of that stuff, this program is going to go up a little bit faster than maybe we thought.”
Baranczyk will take on the 2022-23 season with mostly the same team from this season. OU’s two All-Big 12 First-team selections, Williams and Robertson, plan to return for another season. Llanusa will return after rehabbing from her leg injury. Younger players like sophomore guards Neveah Tot, Kennedy Tucker and Skylar Vann will also be back.
Holding back tears, Baranczyk spent part of her postgame press conference discussing those players — a team she called her “dream team” after OU’s win on Saturday. She wants to build a winning culture, one like her predecessor, Sherri Coale, had before her. After this season, her vision of a program that consistently wins may come to fruition sooner than she expected.
With that potentially bright future in mind, Baranczyk wouldn’t want any other team to take on that future. And maybe, if the Sooners get back to this point, they'll be ready for the moment.
“I'm really proud of these women,” Baranczyk said. “They continue to be themselves. They continue to make people around them better. I'm just really, really thankful and blessed that I get to coach them. This program is special. This program is going to go places. You can just tell there's some things happening, and you can feel that there are some things happening.
“I can promise you that we're going to continue to do whatever we can to represent not only this program, or this university, but also this entire state.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.