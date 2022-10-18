OU basketball: Jennie Baranczyk, Sooners motivated to compete in Big 12 — 'You have to show up every single day'

After finishing 12-6 in conference play last season, Oklahoma is looking to finish with an even better record in a competitive Big 12 this season.
On Tuesday, the Sooners found out they’ll open their season ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 Poll, their highest debut ranking since the 2013 season. The Sooners are one of four Big 12 teams to start the season ranked inside the top 25.
“I think there’s other teams receiving votes too,” said head coach Jennie Baranczyk. “It’s just a compliment to the Big 12 and to our women’s basketball program.”
The ranking has provided even more motivation for the Sooners heading into the upcoming season. Other ranked Big 12 teams include No. 3 Texas, No. 8 Iowa State, and No. 18 Baylor with Kansas and Kansas State both also receiving votes.
“It’s always nice to have a ranking,” Baranczyk said. “We all know it doesn’t matter but I do think it gives us motivation. The way that we ended last season has really made us hungry and I think this is just another thing that keeps our motivation for getting better every day and still having fun.”
The Sooners begin conference play on Dec. 31 with a road trip to Morgantown to face West Virginia. Before conference play begins, Baranczyk stressed the importance of scheduling a strong nonconference slate to prepare the Sooners for a tough Big 12.
OU kicks off nonconference play on Nov. 7 at home against Oral Roberts. The Sooners go on the road to face BYU in Utah on Nov. 15. They close out the nonconference schedule at home against Florida on Dec. 21.
“It’s not even just great opponents but it’s the diversity in your opponents,” Baranczyk said. “You want to play different styles so that nothing just surprises you. That’s what makes our conference so unique is there’s so many different styles of play that you have to prepare differently every night.”
The Sooners have freshmen Kayla Cooper, Beatrice Culliton, Reyna Scott and Kiersten Johnson and Iowa State transfer Aubrey Joens joining the program this season to go along with super seniors Madi Williams, Ana Llanusa, and Taylor Robertson.
Baranczyk talked about the importance of the depth of the Sooners roster and how that would be beneficial for them throughout this season.
“We have this incredible unseen depth,” Baranczyk said. “We have players that are in their fifth year and sixth year and then we have players that have never played before. It’s really fun to be able to mix all of that. Anything can happen when you’re really deep and we are a very deep basketball team.”
Baranczyk knows the Sooners’ journey to the NCAA Tournament won’t be easy once conference play begins but is excited about the difficult schedule that lies ahead.
“As we get conference started, you have to show up every single day,” Baranczyk said. “I think that’s a testament to great teams and a lot of depth in this league.”
