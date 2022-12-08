OU basketball: Jennie Baranczyk, Sooners motivated by same tenets of Sherri Coale, 2009 Final Four team

Nyeshia Stevenson recalls a quiet ride back to Norman, where the Sooners let their upcoming bulletin board material sink in.
Oklahoma’s 2008 season had just concluded with a 79-75 overtime loss to then-No. 5 seed Notre Dame in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. OU, while talented, carried no seniors on its roster and three juniors.
Though the lack of experience hurt the Sooners at the time, the group’s returning of virtually all its players added maturity to talent and allowed a familial atmosphere to thrive in the program’s culture.
“It was terrible. Any loss is tough, but (when) you know it's gonna be your last game that season … it’s just devastating,” Stevenson recently said, looking back on her career at OU. “We had a lot of talent, so it was just hard to know we didn’t have that next game to play. We definitely built off of it though.”
After waiting months for a shot at its sought out redemption, OU rebounded with one of its best seasons ever, reaching the Final Four and claiming a share of the Big 12 title with a 15-1 conference record.
Just over 13 years later, the Sooners lost to No. 5 seed Notre Dame again in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. This year’s Oklahoma team — ranked No. 23 and bolstered by fifth-year seniors Taylor Robertson and Madi Williams, and sixth-year Ana Llanusa — parallels OU’s experience and talent of the 2009 season.
Second-year head coach Jennie Baranczyk and the Sooners entered the 2022-23 season with heightened expectations following their highest win total in over a decade and the return of a big three.
After a pleasant start to the campaign, OU faced adversity early at the hands of a 124-78 blowout loss to No. 15 Utah. The loss seemingly exposed a stream of flaws previously neglected, such as rebounding, where Utah held a distinct 51-31 advantage over the Sooners.
As for the popular phrase “live and die by the 3-pointer,” the latter was true of the Sooners, who shot just 3-of-16 (18.8 percent) from 3-point range in the contest. Additionally, their defense had surrendered over 90 points for the second time in just four games.
“Every team has (weaknesses), it’s about how well you can minimize them,” former OU head coach Sherri Coale said. “We used to ask our team ‘what do you think you can do better than anyone in the country?’ There might’ve been a long list of things we couldn’t do better than five teams in our league, but if there was one thing we could do better than anybody else in the country … we focused on that. That doesn’t mean you don’t try to get better at defense, or rebounding … any of that stuff. It just means you can’t forget what you’re good at while you’re working on those things. There has to be a proper ratio there.”
“(Despite) those things that maybe aren’t going great for them right now, the fact that they can score points in … truckloads is hard for people to deal with. At the end of the night, who has the most points on the board (wins) the game … and this (current) group of kids can put the ball in the basket, there’s no question.”
OU faced its next real challenge when Mississippi, ranked fifth in the nation in offensive rebounds at the time, stormed into Norman looking to overpower the Sooners in the paint. OU stepped up and held Mississippi to a season-low 11 offensive rebounds while pulling down 15 of its own.
While OU rides high at the moment, its senior trio knows their continued efforts of improvement and leadership throughout the season will be crucial to whether the deep postseason run by the 2009 team will be repeated.
“I definitely see some similarities,” Stevenson said of the current squad compared to her Final Four teams. “(The Final Four) is just a totally different level. What will make them meet that bar is how hard they work right now to get to the later part of the season.”
‘Nothing but grit and will’
Courtney Paris stood in front of Lloyd Noble Center on senior night in 2009, striking a deal with the Sooner faithful. Paris, one of the top WNBA draft prospects at the time, promised to return her scholarship money if OU didn’t win the national championship.
“I didn’t expect something so concrete to come out of a … 21 year old,” then-freshman guard Jasmine Hartman recalled. “If anything, you would expect someone in the NBA (or) WNBA making that statement. But you could tell she was definitely all in. I thought that showed her leadership in terms of wanting to do something special … (and) that made us rise to the occasion.”
OU backed Paris’ claim by claiming double-digit victories in each of the first three rounds, then taking down No. 6 seed Purdue in the Elite Eight. While the Sooners fell short, letting an early 14-point lead slip and ultimately losing 61-59 to Louisville in the Final Four, the group nonetheless set the standard for the program’s future.
“We were very on edge because we were chasing something that we wanted to achieve,” Hartman said. “Every practice was so intense, everyone was just getting after it. We were running a mile per day. It was kinda insane for us at the time. You could see the tides turning, we had team bonding going on, we were tight (knit) … everybody had their different personalities but everybody knew they had a role to fulfill.”
The determination and countless hours of work propelled the Sooners to a 32-5 record, second best in program history. Despite six Big 12 teams finishing the season ranked in the Top 25, and four advancing to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, OU cruised to a 15-1 record in conference play, marking the last time an OU team has won a share of the Big 12 title.
“We were a family,” Stevenson said. “It was literally nothing but grit and will. I just really enjoyed the fight that we had together.
“Talent can get you a lot of places, it can get you far. But if it’s a one man show or no one is sticking to the plan … it’s just gonna fall apart every time. At the end of the day you have to outscore the other team, that’s done with teamwork.”
The 2009 team was one of three Final Four squads coached by Coale, distinguishing itself from the others by taking advantage of mismatches in the paint, thanks to Paris. The 6-foot-4 center used the game plan to continue her streak of 112 double doubles, most in NCAA history, through most of her senior year.
Though each of Coale’s Final Four teams were unique in styles of play, the three shared one main characteristic.
“All three Final Four teams I coached, the similarity was that the whole was greater than the sum of the parts,” Coale said. “The players cared more about what we got done together than what any of them got done individually. It’s the big goal, the cause outside of themselves that drove them … (that) was the distinguishing trait.”
‘I just didn’t wanna let that go’
Williams, Robertson and Llanusa had a decision to make toward the end of last season.
Each was granted an extra year of eligibility, conflicting with their goals of playing at the highest level. Robertson and Williams capped the 2021-22 season by receiving unanimous first team All-Big 12 selections, boosting already attractive WNBA resumes.
For Williams, it was her second consecutive first team All-Big 12 honor and accompanied her being named one of five finalists for the Cheryl Miller Award, given to the nation’s top small forward. Robertson was also named one of five finalists for the Ann Meyers Drysdale award and amassed the Big 12 career 3-point record last season.
By opting to declare for the WNBA draft, the trio was aware of the unfinished business they’d be leaving in Norman, similar to that of Paris years ago.
“We didn’t even have to have a conversation,” Williams said. “We just all had the same vision (of) what we wanted next year and we knew we’d be able to get that. We’ve built so much chemistry and so many memories … I just didn’t wanna let that go.”
“I have so much belief in this team and what we can do, I have belief in this staff and their plan for us, so we’re ready to see what we can do.”
The 2022-23 campaign marks the fifth consecutive season OU’s trio competes alongside one another, a seemingly uncanny mark in the age of the transfer portal.
The trio has made it clear their on-court play is rivaled only by the off-court bond.
“It just speaks to our team and that we all believe,” Robertson said. “I think why we’re so good on the court is because of our great relationship off the court … (and) it's just grown over the years. We’re all our own unique person and when you mesh them together we just always have a good time and that leads to success on the court.”
The connection was apparent from the season-opening 105-94 victory over Oral Roberts in which the three combined for 45 points and 10 assists.
𝐀𝐍𝐀. 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊‼️OU 12, ORU 5 | 7:45 1Q#Sooners x 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/AnkkIyWpqn— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) November 7, 2022
Their journey hasn’t always produced results, however. They first stepped on the court together during the 2018-19 season, when OU finished with a 8-22 record, its worst in over two decades. Though the Sooners weren’t finding success, the sophomore and two freshmen at the time displayed their potential by capping the season as the three leading scorers on the team.
The Sooners have since surrounded their core with much-needed depth. Through the first eight games of the 2022 campaign, 11 of their 14 active players have appeared in every contest with 10 averaging double-digit playing time. The trio’s growth as well as new additions elevated OU to a 17-win improvement in just four years.
“Their experience (is) the number one thing,” Coale said. “They have so many minutes logged in live games where people are keeping score and everybody’s paying attention. There’s no substitute for that. They had to play a lot before they were probably ready to play a lot. And while it was painful at the time, when they were young, they’re now reaping the benefits of those minutes logged and those hard lessons learned.”
“They had to make mistakes, they had to learn and grow from them quickly. They didn’t have the luxury of … worrying about it because they had to turn around and play again in two days. There’s a cumulative power in that … (and it) results in a real sense of confidence. There’s an added value to it that there’s not a column on the stat sheet for, and those guys have it.”
‘She was ready for the position’
When Coale retired following the 2021 season, the program was left in question for the first time in over 20 years.
Coale set a new bar for Oklahoma basketball, appearing in three Final Fours and winning a share of the Big 12 title seven times over a 25-year tenure. The Sooners also made 19 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances from 2000-2018.
Enter Baranczyk, a two-time Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year who took over for an OU squad that hadn’t appeared in the NCAA Tournament since 2018. In her opening season, the former Drake coach managed the first 25-win campaign since 2010 along with a victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
“You don’t know that when you walk away, you hope that’s the case,” Coale said of her uncertainty regarding the open coaching position. “My impression since she’s been here is that she’s incredibly capable. She’s respectful of the tradition, she’s been extremely inclusive … she cares about (her players’) growth and who they become as well as what they do while they’re here. Those are things that make me very happy and very proud.”
Baranczyk thrives off the phrase “rip it out,” which has become a go-to saying as well as an accurate description of her fiery coaching style, according to Robertson. The aggressive style of play Baranczyk instilled during her initial season propelled the Sooners to an average of 83.3 points per game, third-highest nationally.
“Leading is lonely,” Coale said, “and being the head coach of any program is a daunting task. Not many people know what it feels like to sit in that chair. She was ready for the position (though), there’s no question.”
Entering her second season, Baranczyk faces even higher expectations.
OU capped last season as the No. 22-ranked team and appeared as high as No. 12 throughout the year. After returning over 90 percent of its scoring output and eight of its nine players who started games last season, OU was ranked No. 15 in the 2022 preseason AP Poll. Despite being the highest initial ranking the Sooners have received since 2013, the polls appear to have gone unnoticed through OU’s locker room.
“We’re only worried about one expectation (and) that’s our own,” Williams said. “We have high expectations for ourselves and we’re ready to meet those expectations. We’re ready to go out and perform every night … come out with as many wins as we can and have a pretty deep run in the season.
Baranczyk also understands the challenge of winning the Big 12, a conference with four teams ranked in the top 25, as well as two others receiving votes. The Big 12 was also the only Power Five conference to go undefeated in the first round of last season’s NCAA Tournament.
“There’s so many different styles of play… you have to prepare differently every night,” Baranczyk said. “That’s what makes our conference so unique. Any given night anybody can beat anybody. Because of that … nothing really shocks you when you get into postseason play.”
Baranczyk and the Sooners have a chance to accomplish a multitude of feats as they delve into the 2022-23 season with focus and determination.
“The way we ended last season has really made us hungry,” Baranczyk said. “(It) keeps our motivation at getting better every day … I’m really excited about this team.”
‘It’s tradition as a family’
When Hartman stepped into one of the premier programs in college basketball, she felt lost.
Hartman was entering a championship-caliber team with years of built-up chemistry on and off the court. The homesickness and loneliness she felt was short-lived due to the efforts of senior Carolyn Winchester, who took Hartman under her wing as part of a long lived tradition in OU basketball.
“Her leadership (and) the way she would communicate (with me),” Hartman said, “she would take notes for me, she would drag me in and we would have conversations about how I’m feeling and … how I can get through those moments of feeling down.
“It’s tradition as a family … everyone was taking care of each other.”
Winchester was first in a long line of Sooners to comfort Hartman. Courtney and her sister Ashley as well as Danielle Robinson, despite accounting for the starpower of the team and going on to play in the WNBA, took the time to forge a bond with the freshman.
“Courtney and Ashley … they were just very open and they’re still open,” Hartman said. “I can call them (or) text them if I need. They’re still … family (and) people I can trust.”
“Danielle Robinson (played) a big part because we were playing the same position at the time … we were tight. I didn’t care if I was competing against Danielle or where I should be in terms of that ranking … we were family oriented.”
The tradition of mentorship lives on in OU’s culture in 2022, highlighted by the trio of veterans. Their leadership faced its first test of the season following a blowout loss to Utah on Nov. 16, in which Robertson sent a message to her teammates to “get back to being us.” OU rebounded by stringing together consecutive wins in the following weeks.
Part of their leadership will be aimed toward nurturing a pair of freshmen in 6-foot-4 forward Kiersten Johnson and 6-foot-3 center Beatrice Culliton. Their development will be key for the Sooners, who conceded an NCAA all-time record 61 points to 6-foot-6 center Ayoka Lee in their Jan. 23 matchup against Kansas State last season.
“It’s hard for freshmen to come into an elite team and feel like they’re already there, they’re lost,” Hartman said. “You have to grab a hold of them and teach them the way … ‘this is what we want to do, this is what we expect.’ For me to have that family, (those) people I can trust … that’s what a freshman needs, someone to be that big sister.”
OU’s shortcomings from its loss to Notre Dame 13 years ago were patched from the year of experience gained transitioning from 2008 to 2009. The experience that propelled it from the second round of the NCAA Tournament to a Big 12 title and Final Four appearance serves advantageous to the current squad, headlined by a trio entering their fifth year together.
The trio is now spoiled with more depth than ever before, including a highly touted freshman class ready to fill the struggles of last season. OU’s experience and talent flooding the 2022-23 team gives it a chance to repeat, and possibly further, the efforts of the 2009 squad.
“We understand how close and how far we are at the same time,” Baranczyk said. “I think we have a lot of potential. (With) the versatility … of our new players and the versatility we’ve continued to strengthen and grow with our returners, it’s gonna be a really fun season.”
