OU basketball: Jennie Baranczyk implementing positionless basketball ahead of 1st year as Sooners' coach

New coaches bring new systems, and Jennie Baranczyk’s arrival at Oklahoma is no exception.
Baranczyk, who was hired from Drake on April 10, spoke at length about this at Big 12 Media Days Tuesday, just her second media appearance after replacing the retired Sherri Coale on March 17. There, she outlined the system and style of play she’ll bring to the Sooners.
Baranczyk’s system is based on positionless basketball, something her players have been adapting to all offseason long. The idea of it is self-explanatory. All five players can play anywhere, from the post to the perimeter, with the ability to flow in a variety of ways.
It will increase control into their hands, allowing them the freedom to make their own decisions without Baranczyk’s input. On the court, Baranczyk expects her players to take matters into their own hands more, which includes players calling most of the timeouts. While complicated to learn, Baranczyk has been impressed with how well her players have received it.
“They've just been phenomenal in terms of wanting to be open-minded to expand their own games individually,” Baranczyk said. “They're very smart basketball players that have very high basketball IQ. The system isn't some magical system, you’ve got to have really good players, and they're really good players.”
The idea of speed and up-tempo play has been drilled hard into the players as well. Baranczyk will expect the Sooners to be fast communicators, fast decision-makers, fast scorers, and fast learners.
Last season, Drake ranked 22nd in scoring offense, while OU ranked 42nd. The year before that, the Bulldogs ranked fifth, while the Sooners ranked 20th. While the OU offense hasn’t been inferior, Baranczyk wants to take it to brand new heights this season. Seniors Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson, who were two of OU’s three leading scorers last season, have the potential to help Baranczyk accomplish that.
“We just have to set the standard with our communication and effort, and just by paying attention to all the little details,” said Robertson, who finished last season with the nation’s fourth-best three-point percentage. “I definitely think with the offense we're about to run. I'll get a lot of opportunities.”
A new philosophy will also be brought to the OU defense. Baranczyk wants to run both man and zone defenses, and utilize OU’s speed and length to create stops and turnovers. The same principles of effort and communication will also be implemented.
But Baranczyk’s biggest priority for OU’s defense is rebounding. Last season, the Sooners ranked ninth in the Big 12 for defensive rebounds, averaging just 24.3 a game. Rebounding effectively and on a more consistent basis, will become crucial for Baranczyk and the Sooners.
Most importantly, Baranczyk wants to establish a level of trust with her players by changing the locker room culture. She allows players to address her by her first name instead of the traditional “Coach”, something that came as a shock to most of the team.
“I've never had anybody not want to be called coach,” said Williams, who scored a single-game program record 45 points last season. “It sets the tone, and I think that it speaks volumes whenever a coach can allow themselves to be at the same level as their players.”
Baranczyk’s system requires a level of trust for her team to play as one. A fast pace and communication require players to be on the same page at all times, and it all starts with great team chemistry.
To develop unity, Baranczyk brings her team together for non-basketball related hangouts. There, players have open conversations about their lives, their families, and activities outside of basketball. All of those things feed into Baranczyk’s goal of exceptional team chemistry.
That, more than anything, is what Baranczyk wants out of her players. Baranczyk hopes to build something in Norman, and she wants to build it off a foundation of team camaraderie and togetherness.
“I literally want to give them the keys,” Baranczyk said. “We want to put the tools in their hands for them to be able to make decisions and to make plays. We want to play for one reason — to play for each other.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.