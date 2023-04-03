OU basketball forward Jalen Hill to enter transfer portal, per report

OU senior forward Jalen Hill is entering the transfer portal, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported Monday. He has one season of eligibility remaining.
Source: Oklahoma's Jalen Hill will transfer. Averaged 9.7 PPG and 5.8 RPG. Was All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 3, 2023
An All-Big 12 Honorable Mention last season, Hill averaged a career-high 9.7 points with 5.8 rebounds per game in 2022-23. He made 73 career starts across four seasons in Norman.
The Las Vegas native is the fifth OU player to enter the transfer portal this season after the program missed an NCAA Tournament berth for the second consecutive year.
Hill was a three-star recruit as a high school prospect, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He chose the Sooners over Arizona, USC, Oregon, Florida State, and others.
