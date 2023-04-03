 Skip to main content
OU basketball forward Jalen Hill to enter transfer portal, per report

Jalen Hill

Senior forward Jalen Hill during the game against Texas Tech on Feb. 21

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

OU senior forward Jalen Hill is entering the transfer portal, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported Monday. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

An All-Big 12 Honorable Mention last season, Hill averaged a career-high 9.7 points with 5.8 rebounds per game in 2022-23. He made 73 career starts across four seasons in Norman.

The Las Vegas native is the fifth OU player to enter the transfer portal this season after the program missed an NCAA Tournament berth for the second consecutive year. 

Hill was a three-star recruit as a high school prospect, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He chose the Sooners over Arizona, USC, Oregon, Florida State, and others.

