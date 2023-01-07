OU basketball: Jalen Hill, Milos Uzan lead Sooners' 68-63 overtime win over Texas Tech in Lubbock

Oklahoma (10-5, 1-2 Big 12) defeated Texas Tech (10-5, 0-3) 68-63 in overtime in Lubbock on Saturday.
The win marked the Sooners’ first win in Lubbock since 2015. OU survived a 13-point comeback from the Red Raiders, including an 11-4 run during the final 4:29 of the second half.
Freshman guard Milos Uzan and junior forward Jalen Hill led the Sooners with 18 points each. Hill added nine rebounds.
OU made only five free throws, compared to Texas Tech’s 19. The Sooners also committed 20 personal fouls opposed to the Red Raiders’ 12.
Here are three takeaways from OU’s win:
Uzan steps up, Sherfield struggles
Uzan stepped up against the Red Raiders, while senior guard Grant Sherfield struggled for the second game in a row.
The freshman guard finished with a career-high 18 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal on 7-for-10 shooting. Uzan sent the game to overtime by nailing two free-throw shots with 14 seconds left.
After only notching two points in the first half, Uzan exploded for 14 of his 18 points in the second period, helping OU create a 13-point advantage
His presence in the backcourt was pivotal as Sherfield, Oklahoma's leading scorer, posted 11 points on 4 for 17 shooting.
It’s the second game in a row he’s struggled after he scored a season-low four points and shot 1 for 7 against the Cyclones on Wednesday.
Hill clutch in overtime
Hill’s overtime performance was pivotal for Oklahoma.
He scored eight of OU’s 12 points in the period on 3-for-4 shooting, including two free-throw makes to give Oklahoma an 68-63 lead with one second left.
The junior forward had a dunk and second-chance layup during the final 1:35 of the game, which aided a four- point swing in the Sooners favor.
The game marked Hill’s fifth double-digit outing this season and second in a row.
Sooners survive late comeback
Texas Tech went on a 23-10 run to end the second half, forcing overtime, but the Sooners held on.
Oklahoma led by 13 points with 9:20 remaining in the game, but Texas Tech stormed from behind.
Red Raiders guard De’Vion Harmon, a former Sooners player from 2019-21, scored 19 points in the second half, driving the run. Oklahoma surrendered six turnovers during the second half and three during the final four minutes.
The Sooners also struggled to find offense in the period, shooting 12 for 29 and 6 for 15 from 3-point range.
Down the stretch, OU scored only four points and committed three turnovers in the final 4:19 of the second half. The Sooners were also 0-for-3 from the field during this stretch.
Next, OU faces No. 3 Kansas (14-1, 3-0) at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday in Lawrence.
