OU basketball: Jalen Hill gaining confidence, growing comfortable with Porter Moser, new Sooners teammates

Jalen Hill contemplated entering the transfer portal after longtime Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger retired following the 2020-21 season.
Among the six players from Kruger’s final team who did decide to transfer, three were ranked in the top six in minutes played for the Sooners last season. Hill, who ranked seventh with 17.4 minutes-per-game, wanted to see who OU decided to hire before making a decision. When he learned Porter Moser was headed to Norman, there was nothing left to think about.
“Once I found out it was Porter,” Hill said, “I thought it was a great fit for me.”
The junior forward averaged 4.4 points-per-game and 2.9 rebounds per game last season off the bench, although most of his production came at the defensive end, oftentimes not showing up on the stat sheet. Another reason Hill decided to return to Norman was to continue playing with seniors Elijah Harkless and Umoja Gibson, as well as redshirt sophomore Rick Issanza.
It’s not yet clear what role Hill will play on a team of fresh faces from the transfer portal, but Moser expects it to be a big one.
“Jalen is an A-plus-plus human being,” Moser said. “I love Jalen. He’s one of those guys where you could just hang with him on or off the floor. He’s really starting to get a personality on the floor of, it’s OK to be the nicest guy off the floor, but on the floor you’ve got to compete. You’ve got to come with it and he’s doing that more consistently.
“I think he can be an elite defender. He gets defense, he gets using his length. He’s one of our best rebounders, out to in. And I think offensively, he’s getting more confidence to go off the dribble, getting more confidence to shoot that shot.”
Hill could see significant playing time even with the additions of Eastern Washington transfers Jacob and Tanner Groves, and SMU transfer Ethan Chargois. Moser said he’ll play numerous players in OU’s upcoming exhibition, as he’s still trying to figure out the rotations.
The Las Vegas native only made five starts last season, a number that is sure to go up this season. Hill has been working to be a more efficient offensive player, as he only shot 33.3 percent from three and 71.1 percent at the free throw line a season ago.
“For me, it just comes with confidence,” Hill said. “I’m a much more confident shooter, handler facilitator. Just trying to do everything right, still keeping how I played last year but developing my game to where I’m a better scorer and facilitator.”
Hill has needed to work on his game while also adapting to a brand new system with a brand new head coach and, for the most part, brand new teammates. The fiery Moser brings a different perspective than Kruger did, and that’s something Hill is conforming to.
“I think they’re both two great coaches, hall of fame coaches,” Hill said. “One thing that’s different is Porter is always fired up. He has a ton of energy and excitement and every day he brings it from film, to practice, to going to dinner.”
In addition to the Groves brothers and Chargois, the Sooners brought in redshirt senior guard Marvin Johnson from Eastern Illinois and redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire from Duke to help with experience. Hill is confident that his team can compete immediately.
“I think the squad can do everything,” Hill said. “I think we’re going to be great on the defensive end, get steals, get easy breaks, layups, dunks. I think we’re going to be really exciting, but I also think when we need to, we can slow the game down and score at will. I think this team can do a little bit of everything.”
Hill is ready to make his presence felt this season by focusing on getting better every day and trying to match Moser’s energy on and off the floor. He’ll begin attempting that when the Sooners scrimmage Rogers State on Monday, Nov. 1.
“He’s got to get his presence felt every time when he takes the floor,” Moser said. “And he's been doing that, I'm seeing it more and more every day and I’m going to count on him a lot. He's a big part of what we're doing.”
