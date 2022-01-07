OU basketball: How former Duke contributor Jordan Goldwire has seized opportunity as Sooners’ leader

Jordan Goldwire wanted a different role on a new team where he could have the ball in his hands more often and earn more shot opportunities.
That prompted the redshirt senior Duke guard who started 12 games for the Blue Devils during the 2020-21 season to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on March 27. When new Oklahoma coach Porter Moser arrived in Norman back in April, he raided the NCAA’s transfer portal and picked up five new players. The player with the most experience, and perhaps a perfect fit for Moser’s first season, was Goldwire.
Through nonconference competition and into Big 12 play, Goldwire has cemented himself as the starting point guard and primary ball handler for the Sooners, which is exactly what he desired when searching for his new home during the offseason. The Norcross, Georgia native has started all 14 games this season and played a career-high 29.2 minutes per game — third-highest on the team. He’s also averaging career-highs in points and assists at 9.9 and 4.2, respectively.
“We needed a veteran point guard,” Moser said on Friday. “We needed him to be more of a leader and that’s still a work in progress with his voice… we need him to play that role as an older guy, and that was the intention when we recruited him.”
Before Goldwire arrived in Norman, OU was without point guards on its roster that weren’t incoming freshmen. Moser has noticed a trend in the AAU circuit of more scoring guards who bring the ball up the court and says it’s rare to find a “true point guard” like Goldwire. Moser also noted Goldwire is still working on “balancing scoring” with his role as primary facilitator.
He’s always been more of a pass-first guard, averaging more than four assists the last two seasons, but Goldwire is shooting an efficient 47.7 percent from the field, which Moser says is due to him not forcing a lot of shots. Goldwire is averaging 2.4 turnovers per game, opposed to only 1.4 per game last season, but he’s hoping it’s a small hitch in his development as a scorer.
“I have the ball in my hands more, so I’m looking to create and just take what the defense gives me,” Goldwire said. “Turnovers are up a little bit more than I’m used to, so just trying to take care of the ball better, get my teammates shots, be able to attack and take what the defense gives me.”
In the Sooners’ game against Kansas State on Jan. 1, Goldwire attempted a career-high 14 shots. He only knocked down four and said after the game he didn’t know what to think.
“(My teammates) told me, ‘just keep being aggressive’ …so it was good to have my team have confidence in me,” Goldwire said. “As far as finding the balance of when to attack, I think it’s just more of a read, just take what the defense gives me and then you’ve just got to keep the honest.”
In his next outing against No. 1 Baylor, Goldwire brought his attempt total down to seven and shot an improved 42.9 percent, scoring nine points in the loss.
Goldwire and the Sooners (11-3, 1-1 Big 12) have an opportunity to bounce back in a big way after falling to Baylor when they take on No. 11 Iowa State (13-1, 1-1) at 5 p.m. on Jan. 8 in Norman on ESPNU.
“They get up after you, they try to deny passing lanes, just trying to make it difficult for you to run offense,” Goldwire said of the Cyclones’ defense that ranks No. 7 nationally in scoring. “But we just played a game at Baylor who tried to do the same thing, so I think that game helped us prepare for this one.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.