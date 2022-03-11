OU basketball: High-energy Sooners defeat Kansas, punch ticket to Big 12 Tournament semifinals for 1st time since 2016

Nydia Lampkin placed the Oklahoma panel on the semifinal dock, surrounded by her elated teammates in their locker room.
It was the first time any Sooners player had done that in six years. After No. 21 Oklahoma (24-7, 12-6) knocked off Kansas (20-9, 9-7) in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Friday, the Sooners took every opportunity to soak in their first postseason victory.
That moment in the locker room was the climax of a high-tempo game where OU refused to settle its euphoric emotions.
Keep on dancing 💃🏾 #Sooners x #ONE
All week, head coach Jennie Baranczyk stressed the need for increased energy. She got that against Kansas. From senior forward Madi Williams’ opening 3-pointer, to the Sooners’ 22-2 run from the first and second quarters, to the finish and postgame celebration, OU never failed to bring the ardor.
On both ends, the No. 4-seeded Sooners played aggressively. OU hit 10 3-pointers and grabbed 53 rebounds, the most since Dec. 10 against then-No. 16 BYU. The Sooners forced 17 turnovers on defense and held the No. 5-seeded Jayhawks to 33 percent shooting. OU flew up and down the court in transition, wanting to score as quickly as possible.
Nine of Oklahoma’s 10 players scored a basket and 25 of its 30 baskets were assisted. After losing to Kansas last Saturday to close the regular season, the Sooners wanted to be aggressive and show the Jayhawks what they were made of.
“We got really excited,” Baranczyk said postgame. “We were finally doing some of the things we do in practice. We could see it translate, and we could see us setting each other up.”
Kansas started the game with a 13-3 lead before OU slammed its foot on the gas pedal, cutting its deficit to one point at the end of the first quarter. Its 22-2 run flipped a 10-point deficit to an 11-point lead. The run was completed with a physical and-one layup from sophomore guard Kennady Tucker. After, the five Sooners on the floor tightly huddled up, signaling to keep the energy high.
💪 K4 💪The vision from @nydia_lampkin21 and the tough finish from @kennadydanielle 🤯#Sooners x
OU scored 45 points in the first half, hitting eight 3-pointers. The Sooners were especially great in the second quarter, going 10-for-18 from the field to outscore the Jayhawks 25-11.
“We were able to do what we do,” said Williams, who recorded a team-high 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. “We were able to focus on ourselves and be the aggressors in that quarter. We were able to come out and hit them hard.”
OU came out of halftime wanting to keep up its energy. With every basket, the Sooners made an effort to support each other through high-fives and celebratory finger-pointing. Their mentality allowed them to keep a sizable lead until the game’s finish, helped by holding Kansas to zero baskets in the final 5:38.
With her team holding a nine-point lead with under four minutes left and looking for another defensive stop, Baranczyk brought the energy herself.
Before the inbounds pass, she turned to the crowd and emphatically threw her arms up to rally the OU fans inside the Municipal Auditorium. The Sooners got the stop, and after five free throws from Williams and Robertson, they were able to close the game.
“We do an incredible job of trying to have passion,” Robertson said. “The more we can bring to the game, the more the game is going to give back to us. That’s all we really focused on.”
For the first time since 2016, the Sooners are in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament. There, they will play No. 1-seeded Baylor (26-5, 13-3) at noon on Saturday. Despite the Bears winning the regular season conference title, the Sooners swept them.
Postgame, Robertson chanted, “One more night, one more night!” In the third go-around, OU’s mission will be just that — to play one more night.
We will see you 𝖙𝖔𝖒𝖔𝖗𝖗𝖔𝖜 😤#Sooners x #Big12WBB
“When we’re at our best, it’s when we’re not thinking about anything and we’re having a ton of fun,” Robertson said. “We’re trying to make… everyone around us so much better and trying to… put them in a good position. That’s when we’re us.
“It’s our first Big 12 Tournament win. It’s obviously really cool. We get to stay one more night. Winning is fun, but the way we play is so much fun too. I’m really glad we get to play another game tomorrow.”
