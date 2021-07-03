You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Hawks, Trae Young's season ends in 118-107 loss to Bucks in game six of Eastern Conference Finals

Trae Young

Freshman guard Trae Young high fives fans after the game March 2.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young’s season came to an end with a 118-107 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

Young made his return after missing the previous two games due to a bruised foot suffered in Game three. However, the third-year guard struggled through the injury, scoring just 14 points on 4-of-17 shooting with nine assists in game six.

The 6-foot-1 guard led Atlanta to its first conference finals appearance since 2015 and its second since the 1969-70 season.

In his first playoff appearance, Young impressed as he averaged 28.8 points and 9.5 assists in 16 games.

