OU basketball: Hawks, Trae Young's season ends in 118-107 loss to Bucks in game six of Eastern Conference Finals

Former Sooner and current Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young’s season came to an end with a 118-107 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.
One hell of a season.#BelieveAtlanta pic.twitter.com/zl0QTt81h9— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 4, 2021
Young made his return after missing the previous two games due to a bruised foot suffered in Game three. However, the third-year guard struggled through the injury, scoring just 14 points on 4-of-17 shooting with nine assists in game six.
The 6-foot-1 guard led Atlanta to its first conference finals appearance since 2015 and its second since the 1969-70 season.
In his first playoff appearance, Young impressed as he averaged 28.8 points and 9.5 assists in 16 games.
