OU basketball: Guard Josh O'Garro enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

Lloyd Noble Center

The Lloyd Noble Center decorated for new OU basketball head coach Porter Moser's inital press conference April 7.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma freshman guard Josh O'Garro has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a report from SoonerScoop.

In high school, O'Garro averaged 17.6 points and 5.2 rebounds during the 2019-20 season. He reclassified from the 2021 recruiting class to 2020 so he could join the Sooners' roster a year early.

O'Garro played just four minutes across two games during the 2021 season, with his lone stat being a single turnover. The 6-foot-5 former four-star prospect is now the ninth player to leave OU since former head coach Lon Kruger retired on March 25.

Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and the Daily's sports editor who covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has worked as a reporter covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

