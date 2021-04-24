OU basketball: Guard Josh O'Garro enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

Oklahoma freshman guard Josh O'Garro has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a report from SoonerScoop.
Sources tell https://t.co/JGDQ9aai2j freshman guard Josh O’Garro has entered NCAA Transfer Portal. @BPrzybylo— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) April 25, 2021
In high school, O'Garro averaged 17.6 points and 5.2 rebounds during the 2019-20 season. He reclassified from the 2021 recruiting class to 2020 so he could join the Sooners' roster a year early.
O'Garro played just four minutes across two games during the 2021 season, with his lone stat being a single turnover. The 6-foot-5 former four-star prospect is now the ninth player to leave OU since former head coach Lon Kruger retired on March 25.
