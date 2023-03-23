 Skip to main content
OU basketball guard Joe Bamisile enters transfer portal, per report

Joe Bamisile

Junior guard Joe Bamisile during the game against South Alabama on Nov. 18

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Joe Bamisile has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Jamie Shaw reported Thursday.

The junior guard is the fourth Oklahoma player to enter the portal after sophomore guard Bijan Cortes, sophomore guard C.J. Noland and freshman guard Benny Schröder.

He averaged four points and 2.3 rebounds per game this season, while shooting 39.5% from the field and 25% from 3-point range. 

It’s the third time the Chesterfield, Virginia, native has entered the portal in his career. He previously transferred from Virginia Tech and George Washington following his freshman and sophomore campaigns, respectively. 

Bamisile played a limited role off the bench for the Sooners, averaging 11.4 minutes per game in 2022-23. 

After a 15–17-year, OU’s first sub .500 season since 2017, the Sooners are likely to have more action in the transfer portal this offseason. 

