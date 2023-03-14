 Skip to main content
OU basketball guard C.J. Noland enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

C.J. Noland

Sophomore guard C.J. Noland during the game against OSU on Feb. 1

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Sophomore guard C.J. Noland has entered the NCAA transfer portal, Verbal Commits first reported Tuesday.

Noland's entry comes a day after freshman guard Benny Schroeder also entered the portal. The two are the only Oklahoma players to enter the portal so far this offseason.

After starting the first eight games of the season, Noland was benched for freshman guard Milos Uzan on Dec. 6. 

Despite his benching, the 6-foot-2 guard averaged 14.5 minutes per game. In his two years at OU, Noland averaged 3.6 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists, and shot 45.3% from the field. Noland came to the Sooners as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class out of Waxahachie High School in Texas. 

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

