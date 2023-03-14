OU basketball guard C.J. Noland enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

Sophomore guard C.J. Noland has entered the NCAA transfer portal, Verbal Commits first reported Tuesday.
Oklahoma G C.J. Noland has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/CYvLpq7Dti— Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 14, 2023
Noland's entry comes a day after freshman guard Benny Schroeder also entered the portal. The two are the only Oklahoma players to enter the portal so far this offseason.
After starting the first eight games of the season, Noland was benched for freshman guard Milos Uzan on Dec. 6.
Despite his benching, the 6-foot-2 guard averaged 14.5 minutes per game. In his two years at OU, Noland averaged 3.6 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists, and shot 45.3% from the field. Noland came to the Sooners as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class out of Waxahachie High School in Texas.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.