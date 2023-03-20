 Skip to main content
OU basketball guard Bijan Cortes enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

Sophomore guard Bijan Cortes during the game against TCU on Mar. 4

Sophomore guard Bijan Cortes entered the transfer portal on Monday afternoon, according to Verbal Commits.

Cortes is the third Oklahoma player to enter the transfer portal after sophomore guard C.J. Noland and freshman guard Benny Schröder. The Kingfisher native averaged 3.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and two assists per game this season, while shooting 44.2% from the field and 48.1% from 3-point range.

He played 59 games under coach Porter Moser. He took a leave of absence from the team on Feb. 21 citing personal reasons before returning to OU’s rotation on March 1 against Kansas State in Manhattan.

Oklahoma will likely see more action in the transfer portal after finishing the season 15-17 without a bid in March Madness, the NIT or CBI.

This story was edited by Colton Sulley.

