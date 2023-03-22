OU basketball guard Bijan Cortes announces entry to NCAA Transfer Portal

Sophomore guard Bijan Cortes announced his entry to the transfer portal on Wednesday. The news was first reported Monday by Verbal Commits and The Athletic.
March 22, 2023
Cortes is the third Oklahoma player to enter the transfer portal after sophomore guard C.J. Noland and freshman guard Benny Schröder. The Kingfisher native averaged 3.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and two assists per game this season, while shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 48.1 percent from 3-point range.
He played 59 games under coach Porter Moser. He took a leave of absence from the team on Feb. 21 citing personal reasons before returning to OU’s rotation on March 1 against Kansas State in Manhattan.
Oklahoma will likely see more action in the transfer portal after finishing the season 15-17 without a bid in March Madness, the NIT or CBI.
This story was edited by Colton Sulley. Ansley Chambers copy edited this story.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.