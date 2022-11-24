OU basketball: Groves brothers lead way as Sooners defeat Nebraska 69-56 in 1st round of ESPN Events Invitational

Oklahoma (4-1) defeated Nebraska (3-2) 69-56 in the quarterfinals of the ESPN Events Invitational in Kissimmee, Florida, on Thursday.
Senior forward Tanner Groves led the Sooners with 17 points on 7-for-8 shooting with three 3-point makes. He also notched five rebounds, a team-high three blocks and one assist during the contest.
OU shot 50.9% percent from the field and 9-for-20 from 3-point range, while forcing 11 turnovers.
Here are three takeaways from OU’s win:
Groves brothers lead way
Alongside Tanner, senior forward Jacob Groves found an offensive rhythm early against Nebraska.
The pair scored a combined 33 points on a 14-for-20 shooting and an efficient 5-for-7 total from 3-point range. Tanner’s season-high follows a career-low 0-for-10 3-point shooting performance against South Alabama.
Feasting early from three 🍽 pic.twitter.com/prmcmdVZRl— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) November 24, 2022
Jacob, after helping seal OU’s previous win with a chase-down block, scored double digits for the second time this season with 16 points. He had 11 points in the Sooners’ season opening loss to Sam Houston on Nov. 7.
𝑮𝒓𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒔 𝑩𝒓𝒐𝒔 🤝 @tannergroves 17 PTS, 5 REB, 3 BLK@jake34groves 16 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST pic.twitter.com/nYQMgddSsx— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) November 25, 2022
Sherfield facilitates
Senior point guard Grant Sherfield was the Sooners primary’ facilitator in their win against Nebraska.
The Nevada transfer dished a team-high eight assists, while scoring 10 points on 4-for-12 shooting in 36 minutes. It’s the second game in a row that Sherfield has had eight assists.
This season he is averaging a team-high 14.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He leads the Sooners with 27 total assists, 13 ahead of Tanner’s second-leading total.
OU defense dominates
OU head coach Porter Moser has wanted his team to be dominant defensively, and the Sooners came through against Nebraska.
The Cornhuskers shot 3-for-14 from 3-point range and committed 11 turnovers in the game. Despite outrebounding Oklahoma 35 to 23, Nebraska’s offensive miscues proved to be the difference.
Junior forward Jalen Hill had a team-high three steals in the game, alongside 13 points, four rebounds and four assists on 6-for-10 shooting. He highlighted his defensive performance with a steal and fastbreak dunk, extending OU’s lead to four points with 11:36 remaining in the first half.
Yeah, we'll take that! pic.twitter.com/658O75Mzzm— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) November 24, 2022
Next, Oklahoma will face the winner of Memphis and Seton Hall in the semifinals at 7 p.m. on Friday.
