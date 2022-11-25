OU basketball: Grant Sherfield helps Sooners defeat Seton Hall, advance to ESPN Events Invitational finals

Oklahoma (5-1) advanced to the finals of the ESPN Events Invitational with a 77-64 win against Seton Hall (4-2) on Friday in Kissimmee, Florida.
Senior guard Grant Sherfield led the Sooners with 25 points on 9-for-17 shooting with three 3-pointers. He also recorded three rebounds and three assists.
OU shot 51% from the field and 50% from 3-point range with 26 rebounds and 15 assists. On defense, the Sooners held the Pirates to 44% shooting from the field and forced 14 turnovers.
Here are three takeaways from OU’s win:
Sherfield shines for Sooners
The Sooners earned their victory off the back of their marquee transfer.
Sherfield’s 25 points were a season-high, and his nine made baskets were more than double his four against Nebraska on Thursday.
In addition, his three 3-pointers were also a season-high. Two came in the second half, helping the Sooners increase their margin of victory.
Sherfield. Is. Cooking. 👨🍳📺 ESPN2 | https://t.co/TFuVzU4xFB pic.twitter.com/i3nLot8YuN— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) November 26, 2022
There goes that man!📺 ESPN2 | https://t.co/TFuVzTMort pic.twitter.com/Sf0TWywRTO— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) November 26, 2022
Godwin provides scoring from bench
After averaging just 3.8 points coming into Friday’s contest, junior forward Sam Godwin hit his stride against the Pirates.
The Ada native led all OU bench players with 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting. He also dished two assists and grabbed six rebounds, three of which were offensive.
Godwin, a transfer from Wofford, scored double figures for the first time as a Sooner. A highlight for him came on a dunk with 7:09 left, bringing the OU bench to its feet.
Sam with the slam 😤📺 ESPN2 | https://t.co/TFuVzU4xFB pic.twitter.com/UGafHZGvrG— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) November 26, 2022
OU efficient from the field
The Sooners have now made a majority of their shot attempts in consecutive games after shooting 51% against Nebraska on Thursday.
In addition to Sherfield and Godwin, junior forward Jacob Groves and senior forward Jalen Hill scored double figures. Both scored 10 points and combined to shoot 8-for-12 from the field.
The Sooners also shot 50% from 3-point range for the first time this season, draining 10 3-pointers on 20 attempts. OU built its double-digit margin of victory late, going on a 15-5 run from the 7:36 mark to the 0:40 mark in the second half.
.@gsherfield5 from 𝑊𝐴𝑌𝑌𝑌𝑌 downtown 👌📺 ESPN2 | https://t.co/TFuVzU3ZQ3 pic.twitter.com/2pGvemJ5ql— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) November 26, 2022
Next, the Sooners take on Mississippi (6-0) in the finals of the ESPN Events Invitational at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday on ESPN.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.