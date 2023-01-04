OU basketball: Grant Sherfield finds home as Sooners' go-to scorer after multiple transfers across high school, college

Tommy Brakel’s eyes were on one player.
Informed that a sophomore from nearby Mansfield Summit in Arlington, Texas, could transfer to his North Crawley High School team in Fort Worth, the coach wanted to see what he could do at a summer camp in 2017.
That player was Grant Sherfield, and Brakel was quickly amazed with him. Whether it was dribbling, shooting or passing, Sherfield seemed to excel at it. Brakel’s excitement grew the more he watched, feelings that compounded when it was confirmed Sherfield would transfer to his school.
Sherfield played well at Mansfield Summit, averaging 20 points per game his sophomore season. But the Jaguars finished 13-18, and he wanted to shine at a higher level. Brakel and North Crawley, who were coming off a 27-7 season, gave Sherfield that chance.
Sherfield was still two years from graduation, but Brakel already knew he had a future Division I athlete on his hands.
“There was no doubt,” Brakel said. “The combination of what we already knew about him prior to watching him and his work ethic and skill level, there was no doubt that he was going to be a college basketball player. And even beyond that, we thought he was going to be a major college basketball player.”
His determination to find the biggest opportunities led him to North Crawley, and later to Sunrise Christian Academy, a college prep school in Bel Aire, Kansas. Sherfield has had a similar journey in college, initially committing to UCLA before flipping to Wichita State after the Bruins’ then-coach, Steve Alford, was fired during the 2018-19 season. He later transferred to Nevada before arriving at Oklahoma in May.
Like in high school, Sherfield traveled the country to find his home. All the different stops finally led him to Norman, where he’s found home and is excelling as OU’s leading scorer and one of the best guards in the Big 12.
When the Sooners need a bucket, they turn to the Fort Worth native. It’s a move that’s benefitted both team and player, as Sherfield provides the scoring OU desperately needed after guards Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless transferred out after last season. He ranks third in the Big 12 Conference with 18.3 points per game and is the nation’s fourth-best 3-point shooter, going 52.2% from beyond the arc.
OU coach Porter Moser has many superlatives for Sherfield, but always describes him as a player who can control the tempo and create shots with little time on the shot clock.
“Grant really controls the tempo,” Moser said on Oct. 24. “He’s got really good ball speed and he’s really good at making other guys better, but he can also score in bunches. (The Big 12) is so good defensively that you need what we call a shot-clock guy.”
After biding his time, Sherfield is becoming the star at the Power Five level he's long projected to be. What Brakel saw in 2017 has been on display for the Sooners. And just like that summer day six years ago, he stood out amongst his peers.
“He’s just wired a little bit differently, and I mean that in a good way,” Brakel said. “Some of his peers and his teammates just weren’t quite on the level he’s at. A lot of times, when they’re wired that way, it just drives them to a whole other level.”
‘He's one of those rare guys that can really score at all three levels’
Sherfield declared for the NBA draft last April but withdrew his name and entered the transfer portal a week later. His move to Reno, combined with the COVID-19 pandemic, had made him feel distant from his family, and he wanted to play in a place where they could easily travel to watch him.
He connected with Moser at the beginning of May and visited Norman with his father, Antoine. They were joined by Moser’s staff and senior forward Jalen Hill. Sherfield was impressed with Moser’s passion and energy and got along well with Hill.
Norman also put him close to his family, being three-hour drives from his birthplace of Wichita, where some of his family resides, and Arlington. All of this persuaded Sherfield to transfer to OU on May 25, becoming the third and final player in the Sooners’ 2022 transfer class, joining junior guard Joe Bamisile from George Washington and junior forward Sam Godwin from Wofford.
“It just really made sense for him,” Antoine said. “He wanted his family to have the opportunity to watch him play and enjoy his success. I think that was the biggest thing. Porter had a lot of energy as well, so he really liked him.”
He arrived in Norman last summer and immediately got down to business. Sherfield worked with former assistant coach Matt Brady, who was called the “shot doctor” by teammates Hill and senior forward Tanner Groves. Brady helped tweak Sherfield’s shot and improved his passing, with Moser calling Sherfield one of OU’s elite passers this season.
Moser helped Sherfield improve his defense, spending hours with him on the court and off, watching film of his games at Nevada and his practices at OU.
“He just wants to be able to compete extremely hard on both ends,” Antoine said. “He worked on all facets of his game to adjust to Porter’s scheme. He wants the same energy on offense as he does on defense and to just be a competitor on both ends.”
Sherfield also started bonding with his new teammates, hosting several team nights at his house before the season began and playing NBA2K with his teammates during his spare time.
“It was pretty easy to mesh here," Sherfield said during OU’s local media day on Sept. 29. “We have a bunch of great guys that are very welcoming. When I got on campus, it was really easy to mesh with all the guys. Everybody's super cool and likes to play video games.”
Like at Nevada, Sherfield immediately became OU’s primary scorer. He attempts a team-high 12 field goals per game and ranks second in the Big 12 Conference in points per game. Moser has schemed his offense around Sherfield, making sure he’s OU’s “shot clock guy” who has the final shot when little time remains.
In the final five minutes against South Alabama on Nov. 18, Sherfield drained a pivotal 3-pointer to cut the Sooners’ deficit to one before drilling two free throws to ice a 64-60 victory. Against Florida on Dec. 20, he recorded nine of the Sooners’ final 13 points in a 62-53 win.
“(Sherfield is) a really good offensive player, and he really can see the floor,” Moser said on Sept. 29. “He's one of those rare guys that can really score at all three levels.
"He can shoot the three, he's got one of the best mid-range games and he gets to the rim. But what makes him hard to guard on ball screens is you're going to have to pick a forest because he can really pass out to the bigs.”
‘His focus has always been trying to get better’
Sherfield had become fond of Brakel but wanted to find a place that would help him prepare for college.
He and Antoine began talking about the move to Sunrise, where former OU and current Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield played from 2010-12. The two ultimately decided it was the best move to help him prepare for college, as Sherfield again looked for the best place to grow.
“He knew at some particular point, he was gonna have to leave the traditional high school and to really be prepared for college,” Antoine said. “It was his decision, and he knew he had to make that jump… to be an immediate contributor at the (Division I) level.”
Sherfield moved in with a host family in Wichita provided by Sunrise and led the Buffaloes to an appearance in the GEICO Nationals. Antoine didn’t go with him, but Sherfield was still close to several family members, including his grandma, whom he’d always take time to see.
Then, he began college down the road at Wichita State. But it didn’t start as expected.
While he played well, averaging 8.1 points in 30 games, the Shockers’ season was clouded by alleged physical and verbal abuse from their coach, Gregg Marshall, that would be uncovered after the season ended. It led to six players, including Sherfield, transferring out of Wichita State after the 2019-20 season. For the third time, Sherfield was a recruit.
Imagine Wichita State team if Gregg Marshall wasn’t fired for punching player & verbally/physically abusing players. Jamarius Burton: 14.4 PPG at Pitt Erik Stevenson: 14.5 at West Va. Grant Sherfield: 18 at OklahomaMorris Udeze: 16.9 at UNMNoah Fernandes: 11.4 at UMass— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 30, 2022
He immediately set his sights on Nevada, where Alford was hired a year earlier. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he couldn’t visit. But he had numerous conversations with Alford, a former national championship-winning guard at Indiana in 1987, continuing to build on their relationship.
Sherfield didn’t want to go anywhere else and transferred to the Wolfpack that May.
“It was just because of Steve Alford,” Antoine said. “That’s why he went there. He didn’t even go to the campus. It was only the relationship that he had built with Steve. As a point guard, he wants to have that relationship with a coach. For him, it’s important.”
Sherfield immediately started for Nevada, averaging a team-high 18.6 points per game during his sophomore season, earning Mountain West Conference First-team and Newcomer of the Year honors. He scored 26 points and shot 57% from the field in the MWC Tournament quarterfinal against Boise State, but the Wolfpack fell against No. 19 San Diego State in the semifinal before missing the NCAA Tournament with a 16-10 record.
Sherfield improved his junior year, averaging 19.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, receiving another All-MWC selection. Again, Sherfield performed great in the MWC Tournament, recording a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds in the first round against New Mexico. But, after narrowly losing to Boise State in the quarterfinal, Nevada’s season was over with a 13-18 record.
Sherfield found himself in the same situation he was in at Mansfield Summit, starring on the court and hungry to play at a higher level. Sherfield considered declaring for the draft or transferring to a Power Five school. Like at North Crawley, he loved his coach in Alford. But Sherfield knew he needed to move up to find the best opportunity to shine.
As he contemplated, he continued working on his game, wanting to be prepared for whatever came next.
“For him, there’s never really an offseason,” Antoine said. “Basketball is year-round for him. He’s always trying to get in better shape, be a better shooter, be a better ball-handler, you name it. He spent a lot of time doing many reflections. All of that just comes with time… and patience. It’s no different than any other job. His focus has always been trying to get better.”
‘He’s really worked hard, and he’s phenomenal because of it’
Sherfield’s work ethic started from an early age.
Father and son attended their local YMCA gym at 5 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday to work on shooting before playing pickup games with friends at 6 a.m. When Sherfield turned 10, and his skill level outgrew kids his age, he began playing pickup games with Antoine and his friends.
That maturation continued when Brakel saw him in 2017. At that summer camp, Sherfield outperformed older players, and he did so when he got to North Crawley. Brakel was impressed with how he carried himself off the court as well.
“He was mature beyond his age,” Brakel said. “He could fit in with his peers, but he could almost fit in with the adults in the room better. He could just sit there and have an adult conversation with you… and it was almost like you had another coach in the room. You’ve got another adult in the room. That really stood out.”
At North Crawley, Sherfield’s work ethic led him to take on whatever challenges Brakel threw at him. They spent many hours watching film before games and after practice, working to improve his defense or body language.
He’s continued that trend at OU, impressing Moser.
“Most of the time, we look at off-the-ball defense,” Moser said on Dec. 16, four days after Sherfield earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors for scoring 23 points against then-No. 9 Arkansas. “We always want him to stay connected with the other guys. He’s really improving in that area, and those are some of the things we’re intentionally working on with him.”
From the moment Brakel saw Sherfield at Mansfield Summit, he knew he would be special. Now at Oklahoma, Sherfield has made his former coach’s words sound more like a prophecy than a prediction.
He’s become the high-level player he wanted to be when he transferred to OU and may be on track to reach the professional level. Sherfield has not just exceeded Brakel’s expectations, he’s become the standard Brakel wants everyone to play like.
“When I was here, I think it was very easy to point to Grant and say, ‘Hey, if you want to be special, and if you want to play beyond high school, this is what you have to be.’” Brakel said. “This is the work ethic you have to have and this is the time and energy that you have to dedicate to it. He’s really worked hard, and he’s phenomenal because of it.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.