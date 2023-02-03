OU basketball 'got after it' at practice after Oklahoma State loss, before West Virginia contest

After each contest, Oklahoma coach Porter Moser usually gives his team a light practice to rest. But after a 71-61 loss to Oklahoma State on Wednesday, he switched up the next practice.
Moser uncharacteristically made his squad embrace the rigors of a full-speed practice, hoping to rejuvenate the grit and toughness he instilled early in the season. The Sooners (12-10, 2-7 Big 12) are reeling from another double-digit loss, their third in five games, and are on a four-game losing streak to Big 12 opponents.
“We got after it yesterday,” Moser said. “I wasn't pleased. I wanted to get a better feeling within myself of the grit for our standards and the way we do things. We had physical practice. It wasn't super long, but we went live yesterday, defending and I thought it was great.
“The guys didn't pout. They understood the message. They understood our performance, and now we'll have another good one before we head to West Virginia.”
Moser understands Oklahoma is on the NCAA Tournament bubble and is hoping to stack resume-building wins with only nine games remaining and the Big 12 Tournament looming. The Sooners are currently 4-7 against quad one opponents and 56th in the NCAA’s latest NET Rankings.
Despite missing the tournament for the first time since 2017, OU made a late run last February and into early March, going 5-1 during the final six games of conference play. Like Moser has preached all season, he’s keeping OU’s focus on the road ahead.
He’s hoping to mimic the run they made late last season.
“They start the bubble watch in November,” Moser said. “The guys read (articles about the tournament), and we can't read it. There's gonna be teams right now that aren't in the mix that all of a sudden, four or five wins you they stack up there right back in the mix. The message right now (is to) take care of ourselves, take care of what's in front of us, and — like last year — we’re trying to win games.”
According to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi, Oklahoma is currently among the last four teams out of the big dance. Currently eight teams from the conference are projected inside March Madness, including West Virginia (13-9, 2-7), which the Sooners face at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Morgantown.
February 2, 2023
After Moser’s physical practice, he’s hoping to play a complete brand of basketball despite the adversity of Big 12 play. With nine regular season matchups remaining, a win over the Mountaineers is another opportunity for a win streak and to build a stronger resume ahead of Selection Sunday on March 12.
“We have to be complete players,” Moser said. “You still have to defend, you still have to communicate, and all those other things. With this group I'm having to coach that more than I have before… your spirit, your defense, your leadership, those have to be there.”
