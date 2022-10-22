OU basketball: George Washington transfer Joe Bamisile bonds with Sooners teammates, looks to prove his value

When Joe Bamisile took the floor with Milos Uzan, Otega Oweh and Benny Schröder before Oklahoma’s practice on Friday, the first thing he did was try to motivate the freshmen.
“C’mon guys, show me something today,” the junior guard told them. “Show me how it feels.”
He said something similar when he stood behind sophomore guard C.J. Noland before a passing drill.
“C’mon C.J.,” Bamisile said. “Show me something. Show me what you got.”
When the Sooners were doing team drills and Bamisile’s group wasn’t up, he stood near the opposite free throw line, echoing the same phrase.
“C’mon guys, show me something,” Bamisile shouted. “I want you to show me something.”
Bamisile is new at OU, his third school in three seasons after transferring from George Washington, where he was an All-Atlantic 10 selection in 2021-22 after averaging 16.3 points and five rebounds per game. Even though he hasn’t been in Norman long, he has already developed friendships with many of his new teammates.
He said you can always find him eating at Bobo’s Chicken in Oklahoma City with senior forward Jalen Hill, Qdoba or Chipotle with freshman center Luke Northweather, at home with Oweh eating African food, or watching movies with Noland and fellow transfer Grant Sherfield.
Bamisile has not only gotten to know them off the court, he’s learned how to motivate them on the court. Because of that, Bamisile can be the vocal leader he wants to be and have his presence benefit OU in practice.
“I’ve done a really good job of that,” Bamisile said. “I’ve really appreciated the fact that outside of just putting the ball in the basket, everyone here is a person. I think it’s so valuable to appreciate everyone you’re around, and I’m so grateful to be around a great group of people.”
Bamisile calls himself an “explorer” and has spent the offseason adapting to his new surroundings. He’ll often take walks around Norman with his dog, Kiko, to get to know his new city. Having lived in Washington D.C. while playing for the Colonials, he prefers Norman's “college town” atmosphere more than a big city.
Bamisile also spends time with Sherfield, another transfer from Nevada. The two have spent time off the court together to help each other settle in, and Bamisile believes their unique transfer connection will translate to a deadly scoring duo.
“We’re really good friends off the court,” Bamisile said. “We spend a good amount of time together. On the court, we complement each other pretty well. He’s a lead scoring guard with the ball and then off the ball, you still have to worry about me scoring. It’s been really nice to mesh with him.”
Bamisile also cited coach Porter Moser as a significant influence in his transfer. He likes Moser’s “standard of perfection,” believing it’s made him better as a player.
“He’s very particular,” Bamisile said of Moser. “Even though you can never play a perfect game, he's constantly pushing us to try. I wanted to be pushed (by him)… and I really think that’s going to help our team.
On the court, Bamisile has attempted to improve his defense, physicality and rebounding. He doesn’t want to “retreat” on defense, but initiate contact early. Bamisile also wants to improve his ability to box out and take fewer “ill-advised shots,” believing he has lacked in those areas.
In the past, Bamisile thinks he was closed off to learning new things. Now, he believes he’s matured enough to embrace ways to improve his game.
“It’s just taking pride in (improving) at the end of the day,” Bamisile said. “Everyone wants to go far in their careers, but the only way to get far is to be well-rounded. It's just taking pride in the different aspects of basketball, but it's all one game. I think I've really appreciated the art of it and how to be good at something.”
Bamisile wants to be valued at OU. Since arriving, he’s driven himself to become valuable by being a leader, improving his skills and developing relationships with coaches and teammates.
Every day, Bamisile pushes his teammates to “show him something.” Now, he wants to do the same.
“I’m valued for the things I bring to the table,” Bamisile said. “That’s the biggest thing. Wherever you’re valued is where I’ll get a chance to play. I take pride in making sure I put in the work in order to do that.
“I think now, it'd be really cool to just put it all together and start the season. We can get on a roll and surprise everybody.”
