OU basketball: George Washington transfer guard Joe Bamisile commits to Sooners, per report

Former George Washington guard Joe Bamisile has committed to transfer to Oklahoma, per a Monday report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.
Rothstein notes Bamisile will need an NCAA waiver to compete for OU in the 2022-23 season, as he previously transferred to George Washington from Virginia Tech, using his lone guaranteed opportunity to switch schools and be immediately eligible.
NEWS: GW transfer Joe Bamisile tells me that he's committed to Oklahoma.Bamisile will need an NCAA waiver to play next season since he's a two-time transfer.https://t.co/wqCllfT8bQ— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 11, 2022
A sophomore during the 2021-22 season, Bamisile finished fourth in scoring in the Atlantic 10 at George Washington, averaging 16.3 points per game on 45.8 percent shooting from the field. He also shot35.1 percent from 3-point range and averaged five rebounds per game.
Bamisile led the Colonials to a 8-9 record in A-10 play. The Chesterfield, Virginia, native is coach Porter Moser and the Sooners’ second commitment from the transfer portal early in the offseason, joining former Wofford forward Sam Godwin.
Four OU players have entered the transfer portal after the season, including senior guard Elijah Harkless, freshman guard Alston Mason, sophomore center Rick Issanza and junior forward Akol Mawein.
