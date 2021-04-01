You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Forward Victor Iwuakor enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

Victor Iwuakor

Sophomore forward Victor Iwuakor during the game against No. 9 Alabama on Jan. 30.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Sophomore forward Victor Iwuakor has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to SoonerScoop.

Iwuakor, a 6-foot-7, 233-pounder played in 23 games for the Sooners during the 2020-21 season. He averaged 2.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in those contests. Before coming to OU, Iwuakor was home schooled in Sulphur Springs, Texas and earned four-star prospect status from Rivals.com.

Now, Iwuakor is the third Oklahoma player to transfer since head coach Lon Kruger announced his retirement March 25. Guard Tre Phipps entered the portal the same day and later announced his commitment to Oral Roberts on March 31. Forward Anyang Garang is also in the portal after reportedly entering March 30.

OU is also likely to lose senior guard Austin Reaves and sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon, who have declared for the 2021 NBA Draft. If either goes undrafted, they have the ability to return to college play, but also the flexibility to transfer to another school.

Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore. He's the Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has worked as a reporter covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

