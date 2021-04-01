OU basketball: Forward Victor Iwuakor enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

Sophomore forward Victor Iwuakor has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to SoonerScoop.
Sources tell https://t.co/JGDQ99SHaL sophomore forward Viktor Iwuakor has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Iwuakor played in 23 games last season averaging 2.9 points and 2.6 rebounds. @RivalsPortal @BPrzybylo— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) April 1, 2021
Iwuakor, a 6-foot-7, 233-pounder played in 23 games for the Sooners during the 2020-21 season. He averaged 2.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in those contests. Before coming to OU, Iwuakor was home schooled in Sulphur Springs, Texas and earned four-star prospect status from Rivals.com.
Now, Iwuakor is the third Oklahoma player to transfer since head coach Lon Kruger announced his retirement March 25. Guard Tre Phipps entered the portal the same day and later announced his commitment to Oral Roberts on March 31. Forward Anyang Garang is also in the portal after reportedly entering March 30.
OU is also likely to lose senior guard Austin Reaves and sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon, who have declared for the 2021 NBA Draft. If either goes undrafted, they have the ability to return to college play, but also the flexibility to transfer to another school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.