OU basketball forward Jacob Groves to enter transfer portal, per report

Jacob Groves

Senior forward Jacob Groves during the game against Central Arkansas on Dec. 17.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

OU forward Jacob Groves will enter the transfer portal, according to The Athletic's Tobias Bass. The senior has one year of eligibility remaining.

Groves averaged 6.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game last season, up from 4.6 points per game as a junior. The 6-foot-9 former Eastern Washington transfer made 34 career starts in Norman and is OU's sixth portal departure this offseason.

With Groves' departure, OU returns just two forwards from last season's roster in backup Sam Godwin, and Yaya Keita, a Missouri transfer who was injured for the entire season.

Groves is the younger brother of Tanner Groves, a two-year starter for the Sooners who ran out of eligibility after the 2022-23 season. The brothers both transferred to Oklahoma before the 2021-22 season after stints with the Eagles.

Groves was a highly touted transfer portal candidate after scoring 23 points with nine rebounds against Kansas in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

