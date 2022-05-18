 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Former Sooners guard Umoja Gibson announces commitment to DePaul

  • Updated
  • 0
Umoja Gibson

Senior guard Umoja Gibson during the second round NIT game against St. Bonaventure on March 20.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Oklahoma senior guard Umoja Gibson has committed to DePaul, he announced on Wednesday. Gibson previously entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on April 27.

Gibson averaged 13.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while starting every game for the Sooners last season. He also finished the season as an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. 

The Waco, Texas native previously transferred to OU from North Texas in 2020. In his Sooners career, Gibson averaged 11.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Gibson's commitment comes after senior guard Elijah Harkless transferred to UNLV, freshman guard Alston Mason transferred to Missouri State, junior forward Akol Mawein transferred to Sacramento State and sophomore center Rick Issanza transferred to Loyola-Marymount.

DePaul finished 15-16 last season failing to make the NCAA Tournament. 

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

