OU basketball: Former Sooners guard Trae Young signs 5-year, $207 million extension with Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks guard and former Sooner Trae Young takes in an OU basketball game Jan. 25, 2020.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

Former Sooners guard Trae Young has agreed to a five-year, $207 million extension with the Atlanta Hawks. 

Young is entering into the final season of his rookie contract, his new extension kicks in during the 2022-23 season. Young has averaged 24.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 8.9 assists while shooting 34.3 percent from 3 in three seasons with Atlanta.

The Norman native made his playoff debut last season, leading the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals by averaging 28.8 points and 9.5 assists in 16 games. Atlanta fell to Milwakuee, the eventual winners of the NBA Finals, in six games.

In his lone season at Oklahoma, Young averaged 27.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 8.7 assists while shooting 36 percent from 3. The Sooners went 18-14 that season, while ranking as highly as fourth overall in the AP Polls. The team’s season ended with a first round loss to Rhode Island in the NCAA Tournament.

