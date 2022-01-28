OU basketball: Former Sooners guard Trae Young named Eastern Conference starter in NBA All-Star Game

Former Oklahoma and current Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was named an Eastern Conference starter for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, the league announced on Thursday.
#NBAAllStar Starter 👇⭐️ @TheTraeYoung ⭐️@ATLHawks | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/9R2qNA4783— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) January 28, 2022
The fourth-year guard is making his second all-star appearance and is averaging 27.7 points, 9.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game this season. Young is top five in the NBA in both points and assists per game.
Young played a single season for Oklahoma in 2017-18, where he averaged 27.4 points and 8.7 assists in 32 games. Young would then declare for the 2018 NBA Draft, where he was taken No. 5 overall.
Young will start his first-career NBA All-Star Game at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20 in Cleveland.
