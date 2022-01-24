OU basketball: Former Sooners guard Trae Young named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Former Oklahoma and current Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, the NBA announced Monday.
Ice cold 🥶Your Eastern Conference Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/6Fip2F9LRG— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 24, 2022
The Hawks went 4-0 behind Young’s performance from Jan. 17-23, as he averaged 31.3 points, four rebounds and nine assists per game.
Young played one season at Oklahoma, where he averaged 27.4 points and 8.7 assists in 32 contests during the 2017-18 season.
This is the one-time All-Star’s fifth career Player of the Week award and his second this season. The Hawks are currently 21-25 with their next game against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, Jan. 26.
