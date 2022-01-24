 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Former Sooners guard Trae Young named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
Trae Young

Former OU basketball player and Atlanta Hawk's player Trae Young before the game against Nebraska on Sept. 18.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Former Oklahoma and current Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, the NBA announced Monday.

The Hawks went 4-0 behind Young’s performance from Jan. 17-23, as he averaged 31.3 points, four rebounds and nine assists per game.

Young played one season at Oklahoma, where he averaged 27.4 points and 8.7 assists in 32 contests during the 2017-18 season. 

This is the one-time All-Star’s fifth career Player of the Week award and his second this season. The Hawks are currently 21-25 with their next game against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

