OU basketball: Former Sooners guard Elijah Harkless announces commitment to UNLV

Elijah Harkless

Senior guard Elijah Harkless during the game against No. 9 Texas Tech on Feb. 9

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Former Oklahoma senior guard Elijah Harkless has committed to UNLV, he announced on Monday. Harkless reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on April 11.

Harkless averaged 10 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game before missing the remainder of the season due to a knee injury. He was also benched for junior forward Jacob Groves vs. Baylor on Jan. 22, and became the first player to leave Oklahoma this offseason. 

Despite his struggles last season, Harkless was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. The San Bernardino, California, native initially transferred to OU from Cal State Northridge. 

Freshman guard Alston Mason, junior forward Akol Mawein and redshirt sophomore center Rick Issanza are currently in the portal. 

UNLV finished 18-14 last season in its first year under head coach Kevin Kruger, son of former Sooners coach Lon Kruger.

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU men's basketball. He previously covered OU men's gymnastics and wrestling.

