OU basketball: Former Sooners guard Austin Reaves receives invite to 2021 NBA Draft Combine

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Austin Reaves

Senior guard Austin Reaves during the season finale against No. 15 Texas on March 4.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Sooner guard Austin Reaves received an invite to the 2021 NBA Draft Combine, the league announced Tuesday. 

Reaves will be the only Sooner participating in the event. 

Most mock drafts project the Newark, Arkansas, native to be a second round draft pick. If selected, he would be the 47th Sooner taken in an NBA Draft and the first since Trae Young in 2018. 

Reaves received first team All-Big 12 honors last season, leading OU to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. There, the Sooners’ season ended with a 87-71 loss to Gonzaga.

Last season, Reaves averaged 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, all of which were career highs. He also made a career-high 87 percent of his free throws.

The NBA Draft Combine takes place from June 21-27, and the 2021 NBA Draft will be held July 29.

