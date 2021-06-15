OU basketball: Former Sooners guard Austin Reaves receives invite to 2021 NBA Draft Combine

Former Sooner guard Austin Reaves received an invite to the 2021 NBA Draft Combine, the league announced Tuesday.
Reaves will be the only Sooner participating in the event.
Former Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves on the list of NBA Draft Combine participants #Sooners https://t.co/JyjlY48erl— Josh Callaway (@JoshCallaway714) June 15, 2021
Most mock drafts project the Newark, Arkansas, native to be a second round draft pick. If selected, he would be the 47th Sooner taken in an NBA Draft and the first since Trae Young in 2018.
Reaves received first team All-Big 12 honors last season, leading OU to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. There, the Sooners’ season ended with a 87-71 loss to Gonzaga.
Last season, Reaves averaged 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, all of which were career highs. He also made a career-high 87 percent of his free throws.
The NBA Draft Combine takes place from June 21-27, and the 2021 NBA Draft will be held July 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.