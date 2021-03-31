You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Former Sooner guard Trey Phipps announces transfer to Oral Roberts

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Trey Phipps and Brady Manek

Freshman guard Trey Phipps moves around a screen set by senior forward Brady Manek during the game against TCU in Fort Worth on Dec. 6.

 Gregg Ellman/Pool Photo

Freshman guard Trey Phipps is transferring to Oral Roberts, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday evening.

Phipps, a three-star recruit per Rivals, joins the Golden Eagles after they became the second 15-seed to reach the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament. Phipps saw action in 16 games this season, averaging 2.6 points per game.

The Tulsa native entered the transfer portal on March 25, the same day that Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger told his team he was retiring. 

Phipps scored a career-high 12 points against the University of Texas San Antonio in the season opener on Dec. 3, 2020.

Newsletters

Tags

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

Load comments