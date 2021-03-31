OU basketball: Former Sooner guard Trey Phipps announces transfer to Oral Roberts

Freshman guard Trey Phipps is transferring to Oral Roberts, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday evening.
April 1, 2021
Phipps, a three-star recruit per Rivals, joins the Golden Eagles after they became the second 15-seed to reach the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament. Phipps saw action in 16 games this season, averaging 2.6 points per game.
The Tulsa native entered the transfer portal on March 25, the same day that Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger told his team he was retiring.
Phipps scored a career-high 12 points against the University of Texas San Antonio in the season opener on Dec. 3, 2020.
