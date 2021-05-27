You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Former Sooner guard Trae Young spit on by fan in playoffs; Knicks ban patron

Trae Young

Former OU guard Trae Young plays for the Atlanta Hawks in their game against the OKC Thunder Nov. 30.

The New York Knicks have indefinitely banned a fan who spat on former Sooner and current Atlanta Hawks’ point guard Trae Young from Madison Square Garden, the team announced Thursday.

During the fourth quarter of the Knicks’ 101-92 win over the Hawks on Wednesday night, broadcast cameras caught the fan spitting toward Young as he inbounded the ball. This was caught on social media and led to an uproar of people, including Trae’s father, Rayford Young, wanting to see this fan face the consequences of his actions.

New York released a statement Thursday saying it had investigated the incident and identified the individual, leading to the indefinite ban.

This comes a game later where the MSG crowd chanted expletive remarks throughout the game directed towards Young. 

The Knicks and Hawks are currently tied 1-1 in the series with game three set to take place at 6 p.m. Friday in Atlanta.

