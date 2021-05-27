OU basketball: Former Sooner guard Trae Young spit on by fan in playoffs; Knicks ban patron

The New York Knicks have indefinitely banned a fan who spat on former Sooner and current Atlanta Hawks’ point guard Trae Young from Madison Square Garden, the team announced Thursday.
Gotta get this under control. @russwest44 gets popcorn thrown on him & @TheTraeYoung gets spat on. I can deal with all the chants about my son, it comes with it. But this needs to be addressed.@NBAonTNT @NBA @espn @nyknicks @NBATheJump https://t.co/0WoO5jtAc2— Ray Young (@rayfordyoung) May 27, 2021
During the fourth quarter of the Knicks’ 101-92 win over the Hawks on Wednesday night, broadcast cameras caught the fan spitting toward Young as he inbounded the ball. This was caught on social media and led to an uproar of people, including Trae’s father, Rayford Young, wanting to see this fan face the consequences of his actions.
New York released a statement Thursday saying it had investigated the incident and identified the individual, leading to the indefinite ban.
This comes a game later where the MSG crowd chanted expletive remarks throughout the game directed towards Young.
The Knicks and Hawks are currently tied 1-1 in the series with game three set to take place at 6 p.m. Friday in Atlanta.
