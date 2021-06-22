You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Former Sooner guard Tatum Veitenheimer transfers to Texas Tech

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Tatum Veitenheimer

Junior guard Tatum Veitenheimer shoots the ball during the game against TCU on March 4.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Former Oklahoma guard Tatum Veitenheimer has transferred to Texas Tech, she announced in a tweet on Tuesday. 

The junior played 20 games for the Sooners last season, averaging 4.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. The junior guard was also named to Academic All-Big 12 first team in 2020. 

The 5-foot-8 guard’s departure comes after former coach Sherri Coale retired and Jennie Baranczyk was hired. 

The Sooners (12-12, 9-9 Big 12) finished their season with a 89-80 loss to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments