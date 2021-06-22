OU basketball: Former Sooner guard Tatum Veitenheimer transfers to Texas Tech

Former Oklahoma guard Tatum Veitenheimer has transferred to Texas Tech, she announced in a tweet on Tuesday.
Headed back home to Texas ❤️🖤 #WRECKEM pic.twitter.com/aJZ38oGk29— Tatum Veitenheimer (@tatumballin4_32) June 22, 2021
The junior played 20 games for the Sooners last season, averaging 4.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. The junior guard was also named to Academic All-Big 12 first team in 2020.
The 5-foot-8 guard’s departure comes after former coach Sherri Coale retired and Jennie Baranczyk was hired.
The Sooners (12-12, 9-9 Big 12) finished their season with a 89-80 loss to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament.
