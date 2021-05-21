OU basketball: Former Sooner guard Alondes Williams transfers to Wake Forest

Former Oklahoma guard Alondes Williams has committed to Wake Forest, he announced via Twitter Friday afternoon.
The graduate transfer averaged 6.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game last season. The 6-foot-5 former junior college transfer scored 15 points in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against No. 1 seed Gonzaga in his final game for the Sooners.
Williams was a three-star recruit out of junior college, per Rivals, where he averaged 17 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game at Triton College in Illinois.
Williams started OU's first 15 games before contracting COVID-19, keeping him out for close to three weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.