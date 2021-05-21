You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Former Sooner guard Alondes Williams transfers to Wake Forest

Alondes Williams

Senior guard Alondes Williams during the season finale against No. 15 Texas on March 4.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Former Oklahoma guard Alondes Williams has committed to Wake Forest, he announced via Twitter Friday afternoon. 

The graduate transfer averaged 6.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game last season. The 6-foot-5 former junior college transfer scored 15 points in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against No. 1 seed Gonzaga in his final game for the Sooners. 

Williams was a three-star recruit out of junior college, per Rivals, where he averaged 17 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game at Triton College in Illinois. 

Williams started OU's first 15 games before contracting COVID-19, keeping him out for close to three weeks.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

