OU basketball: Former Iowa State guard Aubrey Joens announces transfer to Jennie Baranczyk's Sooners

Former Iowa State guard Aubrey Joens is transferring to Oklahoma, she announced via Twitter on Friday.
On to the next chapter… So blessed for this opportunity and excited to be a Sooner! pic.twitter.com/ztVJt1VP4x— Aubrey Joens (@AubreyJoens) April 29, 2022
Joens played two seasons at Iowa State, averaging 5.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. She started 15 games for the Cyclones last season, shooting 42 percent and averaging 6.3 points and 4.7 rebounds.
Prior to her college career, the 5-foot-8 sophomore received two first-team All-Mississippi Valley Conference selections at Iowa City High School. She was also twice named Girls Basketball Player of the Year by The Gazette.
Joens is the younger sister of Iowa State senior guard Ashley Joens, a two-time First-team All-Big 12 selection who earned unanimous Second-team All-American honors last season. Aubrey's younger sister, Kelsey, a 5-foot-9 guard in the 2023 class, committed to Iowa State in August 2021.
“It was a very hard decision knowing that I wasn’t going to get to play with Ashley again and knowing that Kelsey was coming here, and I wouldn’t get to play with her again and all my teammates in general,” Aubrey told the Des Moines Register. “I just overall wanted more playing time and wanted a bigger role, and I thought that this is a good decision for me.”
Joens is head coach and Iowa native Jennie Baranczyk’s first acquisition from the transfer portal this offseason. Junior guard Gabby Gregory is the only Sooner to enter the portal this offseason, and she committed to Kansas State on April 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.