OU basketball: Former 5-star, Kansas transfer Bryce Thompson commits to Oklahoma State over Sooners

Former five-star guard and Kansas transfer Bryce Thompson chose Oklahoma State over Oklahoma and Tulsa on Thursday.
Let’s Work🍊 pic.twitter.com/sESqhaItBm— Bryce Thompson👑 (@B3thompson__) May 13, 2021
Thompson, who spent his freshman season at Kansas, averaged just 4.6 points per game while appearing in only 20 games due to injury. The 6-foot-5 guard attended Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa.
Thompson was the No. 7 shooting guard and No. 21 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class, per Rivals. He originally chose Kansas over the likes of Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Michigan State.
Thompson will now hope to fill the shoes of future NBA guard Cade Cunningham, who's a likely top-5 NBA Draft pick and led OSU to the NCAA Tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.