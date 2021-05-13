You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Former 5-star, Kansas transfer Bryce Thompson commits to Oklahoma State over Sooners

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lloyd Noble Center

The Lloyd Noble Center decorated for new OU basketball head coach Porter Moser's inital press conference April 7.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former five-star guard and Kansas transfer Bryce Thompson chose Oklahoma State over Oklahoma and Tulsa on Thursday.

Thompson, who spent his freshman season at Kansas, averaged just 4.6 points per game while appearing in only 20 games due to injury. The 6-foot-5 guard attended Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa. 

Thompson was the No. 7 shooting guard and No. 21 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class, per Rivals. He originally chose Kansas over the likes of Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Michigan State. 

Thompson will now hope to fill the shoes of future NBA guard Cade Cunningham, who's a likely top-5 NBA Draft pick and led OSU to the NCAA Tournament.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

