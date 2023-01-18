OU basketball falls to Oklahoma State 72-56 in Stillwater

STILLWATER — Oklahoma (11-7, 2-4 Big 12) fell to Oklahoma State (10-8,1-5) 72-56 on Wednesday.
Senior guard Grant Sherfield led OU with 15 points and shot 5-for-13 from the field and 1-for-4 from 3-point range. He shot 0-for-6 in the second half. Senior forward Jacob Groves also added 10 points, shooting 4-for-8 overall and 2-for-4 from deep.
The Sooners shot 41.1% from the field and 26.7% from 3-point range, while allowing the Cowboys to shoot 42.9% .
OU went 1-for-7 from the field with 16:23 remaining in the first half. The Sooners’ sole basket was a layup from Groves.
Sophomore guard CJ Noland gave OU its second basket and first 3-point make of the contest with 14:23 left in the first half. His basket spurred a 10-4 run, giving Oklahoma a 12-9 lead with 12:23 remaining. From that point on, the Sooners outscored the Cowboys 18-15 by the end of the first half, giving them a 30-24 lead.
Sherfield was OU’s sole offensive force in the first half, scoring 15 of Oklahoma’s 30 halftime points on a 5-for-7 margin from the field. The rest of the roster shot 7-for-22 from the field and 2-for-6 from 3-point range.
Oklahoma’s defense also forced the Cowboys to shoot 10-for-27 in the first half, including 2-for-12 in the final 8:24.
After struggling on offense in the first half, Oklahoma State jumped out to a 12-5 run to start the second half, taking a 39-35 lead with 16:08 remaining. Oklahoma’s defense allowed three 3-pointers during that span, each from guards Bryce Thompson, Woody Newton and John-Michael Wright.
The Cowboys continued their second half onslaught, outscoring the Sooners 12-8 from that point and taking a 53-43 lead with 11:25 remaining in the game. OSU then scored seven more points, compared to Oklahoma’s five, the next two minutes highlighted by a dunk from forward Kalib Boone and a 3-pointer from Thompson.
The Cowboys had a 57-48 lead following that, as the Sooners called a timeout with 9:35 remaining. Senior forward Tanner Groves brought the game back within seven points after making a dunk 9:06 remaining.
The Sooners were outscored 15-4 in the final 9:05, however, allowing the Cowboys to take a game-high 18-point lead. After starting the second half 9-for-15 with 9:06 remaining, OU finished the game 2-for-13.
Next, the Sooners will face No. 21 Baylor (13-5, 3-3) at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Norman.
